Celestica has been extremely volatile and is still well below its peak, but long-term demand for AI networking and connectivity hardware could make the recent weakness a chance to build a 5–7 year position.

For growth investors looking to take advantage of the latest tech-induced volatility rattling markets, there’s perhaps no better time to go searching for a deal. Of course, buying the dip can be met with mounting losses right off the bat, so investors should have a game plan if negative momentum prevails and shares of a name continue lower even after one has hit the buy button. After all, a stock doesn’t know when you bought.

So, one should be ready to keep adding to a position at lower prices. When it comes to braving big plunges, I think that building a position over time is the best move to take emotions out of the equation. Of course, dollar-cost averaging (DCA) might not be a secret to averaging a cost basis closer to the bottom, but, at the very least, it can act as a tool to keep one’s cool when markets are in free-fall or if the negative trend continues for some time.

Buying the dip doesn’t always mean getting a front-row seat to a V-shaped kind of recovery. For growth investors, I do think that evaluating how recent news impacts the long-term narrative, if at all. If shares are retreating in sympathy with industry peers, perhaps there’s a real chance to get a relative bargain on the way down in a moment of sector-wide panic.

In this piece, we’ll have a look at a name that I think fits the bill as a long-term grower that is worth picking up on recent weakness and steadily over time.

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Celestica

First up, we have Celestica (TSX: CLS), a red-hot AI hardware play that’s suddenly ice-cold amid the relentless selling moving through the tech sector. The stock fell by around 56% from peak to trough before coming back very sharply, ricocheting some 25% off the year’s lows. Still down around 44% from the top, I still think there could be opportunity in the name for investors focused on building a position to be held for the next five to seven years.

Undoubtedly, the volatility has been off the charts, and the bottom might not be in quite yet, especially if the AI trade folds again. While there’s a new haze of uncertainty that’s surrounded the AI infrastructure buildout following the U.S. Democratic sweep, my guess is that the buildout will keep on moving forward over the next few years.

Perhaps the pace will slow, but for investors focused on the next seven-plus years, I think the pace of the buildout matters less. That is, if the pace does end up slowing as much as some fear now that Democrats stand to have more of a say south of the border. In any case, I think it’s hard to stop heated demand for next-generation networking tech.

The company has already shocked and awed over the past year, even though the past year’s gains have been entirely wiped out. Though it’s hard to predict where AI capital expenditures will go next, my guess is that demand for switches and connectivity solutions isn’t going to suddenly evaporate overnight.