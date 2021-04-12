CRA Benefits: Big Changes Coming to CCB in 2021

It started as a joke in March 2020 that there could be a baby boom in nine months, as couples were locked in their homes. But nine months from the lockdown, the statistics showed the opposite was true. Quebec’s and British Columbia’s birthrate fell in December 2020. University of Victoria economist Elisabeth Gugl listed many factors that could have caused this dip, and one of them was financial uncertainty. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) realized the extra support parents needed during the lockdown. Hence, it made big changes to the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) it offers parents.

The CRA introduces additional CCB for 2021

Even before the pandemic, the CRA offered several types of benefits to parents like higher Goods and Service Tax (GST) refund, a childcare expense deduction, and the CCB. While the first two benefits remain unchanged, the CRA is offering an additional CCB for parents of children under six.

If you have been receiving the CCB, the CRA will credit an additional $300 CCB every quarter for the entirety of 2021 or till your child’s sixth birthday, whichever is earlier. And this additional CCB is exempt from taxes, just like your original CCB.

To qualify for this additional CCB, you should be a parent to a child below six, earning less than $120,000, and filing taxes regularly. Even if you earn more than $120,000, you will get half the CCB of $150 per quarter. The CRA has no such condition that the child should be your firstborn. So, even if you are blessed with twins, you can get up to $600 per quarter in additional CCB.

The CRA increases the CCB amount in 2021

In addition to the above $1,200 special CCB, the CRA increased the regular CCB after adjusting for inflation and income. The CRA created the CCB to help the low- and mid-income earners raise their children. Your child under six can get you up to $6,833 in CCB between July 2021 and June 2022 if your 2020 average family net income (AFNI) is less than $32,028. Unlike the special CCB, the regular CCB will phase out as your AFNI and the number of children increases.

For instance, Mary and Danny have twins (age four), and their AFNI is $40,000. They qualify for a $1,200 special CCB for each child. However, their regular CCB will phase out at the rate of 7% of the surplus income ($7,972) for the first child and 13.5% for the second child. They will get $6,275 CCB for the first child ($6,833-7% of $7,972) and $5,757 ($6,833-13.5% of $7,972) for the second child. In total, Marry and Danny can get up to $14,432 in CCB in 2021, and all of this is tax-free.

