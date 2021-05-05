Bill Gates: 3 Ways to Invest Like the Genius Billionaire

Bill Gates is a legendary businessman and entrepreneur, as well as being one of the richest people in the world. And while the majority of his fortune has come from his success in building Microsoft, Gates is a brilliant individual.

Many have touted Gates’ incredible ability to retain knowledge. That’s what makes him so intelligent. And with all the free time and money he has on his hands, he has the ability to find and research revolutionary investments for the future.

Gates’ intelligence has been proven time and again. He warned about the potential for a global pandemic for years before it actually happened. Furthermore, he has been a major proponent of cleaner energy and has cautioned about the disastrous effects of climate change.

Much of what Bill Gates has done in his free time over the past years stems from his foundation and helping solve some of the world’s major problems.

And although he may not necessarily do this work solely for the profit, following where revolutionary thinkers like Bill Gates are spending their time and money can lead to some great investment ideas.

So here are three ways you can invest today.

Climate change

As I mentioned, Bill Gates has been one of the biggest proponents of adapting cleaner energy. The world is spiralling out of control when it comes to climate change, so it’s crucial to invest in major clean energy infrastructure projects.

This is creating a tonne of growth potential in the industry. Investors can take advantage and buy a high-quality green energy growth stock like Northland Power for the long run.

However, if you want to invest even more like Bill Gates, you may want to consider an investment in Uranium. One of the biggest Uranium companies in the world is a Canadian stock, Cameco Corp (TSX:CCO)(NYSE:CCJ).

Renewable energy is important and will be crucial for the near term. Bill Gates’ solution is nuclear power, and in 2006 he founded TerraPower, a private company developing a new type of nuclear reactor.

In the past nuclear energy has gotten a bad rap. But most of the major disasters with nuclear have come from technology designed in the mid-1900s. Today’s technology is much better, giving nuclear power the potential to be a game-changer.

As this technology grows in popularity, so will the demand for Uranium, which is why producers like Cameco could be a great long-term investment.

Cameco both produces as well as refines Uranium. The company has impressive operations that are well integrated, positioning it to take advantage of the growing nuclear industry.

Currently, there are over 50 nuclear reactors under construction around the world. And with Bill Gates’ company, as well as several others contributing to the innovation of nuclear technology, Uranium stocks like Cameco could be worth an investment today.

Bill Gates is one of the largest private owners of Farmland in the United States

It’s a well-known fact that Bill Gates is one of the largest private owners of Farmland in the United States. In fact, many of the richest people in the world own a significant chunk of Farmland as an investment.

The farmland and agriculture industry is an incredible industry for long-term investments as it will continue to grow for years.

Farmland is one way to go. However, a much better investment for the average Canadian would be in a stock like Nutrien Ltd (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR).

Nutrien is best known as a massive fertilizer company. The dividend stock is the largest producer of potash and the third largest producer of nitrogen fertilizer in the world. However, the stock also has a massive retail segment giving it impressive vertical integration.

While the company doesn’t own farmland per se, it’s tied to the agriculture industry. And given that it’s one of the most dominant companies in the industry, you can expect Nutrien to grow alongside the increased demand for agriculture.

Plus, it pays an attractive dividend and is highly liquid, offering some major benefits to buying actual farmland.

Waste management

Finally, another key industry is waste management and sanitization. Not only does Bill Gates own Waste Management (TSX:WCN)(NYSE:WCN), a massive American company as one of his largest stock holdings, one of the main issues his foundation focuses on around the world is waste management and sanitization, as waste management is crucial for the health of communities and the environment as well. Waste Management is a top Canadian stock offering exposure to waste management that you may want to consider today. The company operates across Canada and the United States. The company collects transfers and disposes of waste from residential and industrial customers. It also offers recycling and landfill services.

This is an essential industry that will only continue to grow as the population increases. Plus, managing waste correctly is crucial to preserving the planet for future generations.

The stock has put up an impressive performance over the past couple of years and holds the potential to continue growing at a rapid pace well into the future.

So if you want to invest like one of the world’s richest people, these are the three industries to consider.