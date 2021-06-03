Why Brookfield Business Partners Looks Like a Buy Today

Investors seeking high-quality, long-term investment opportunities today have their hands full. Indeed, the market isn’t providing a lot of great opportunities today.

That said, there are pockets of value. In Canada, one of the best options for long-term investors right now may be Brookfield Business Partners (TSX:BBU.UN)(NYSE:BBU).

Here’s why.

Analysts give Brookfield Business Partners a thumbs-up

Brookfield Business Partners has been hard at work getting deals done at great prices. Indeed, this company has been doing this for some time.

The private equity arm of Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Business Partners is in the business of creating value for shareholders. What else could long-term investors want?

The company’s focus has been on acquiring high-quality businesses across the globe with a focus on the bottom line. These companies are ones that many investors may otherwise pass on. Some portion of these businesses needs to be fixed. That’s where Brookfield steps in.

Indeed, the recent deals Brookfield has done have gotten a thumbs-up from analysts. A number of analysts have pointed to Brookfield’s high-quality fundamentals and exposure to high-growth sectors as a reason to own this company.

I tend to agree.

Brookfield’s focus is on providing investors with long-term returns of at least 15%. The company says so on its website. Indeed, I’d like to own more companies that have profit as their primary goal today.

Bottom line

Of all Brookfield companies, Brookfield Business Partners is among the most difficult to value. That’s because this company has a rather large breadth of investments spanning multiple industries.

However, the common tie bringing these investments together is the total-return aspect Brookfield intends to bring to the table. Indeed, the company’s world-class management team is adept at locating opportunities and making even the worst companies outperform expectations over time. For long-term investors, this is a very good thing.

I’m of the belief that private equity investments can be a great part of a well-diversified portfolio. Indeed, these investment opportunities are rarely available to retail investors. Brookfield Business Partners provides a vehicle for the Average Joe to get into this game.

Those seeking excellent long-term returns may want to give this Brookfield subsidiary a closer look. The company’s valuation multiple of around 26 times earnings and long-term historical growth track record speak for itself.

Indeed, private equity investing isn’t for everyone. It requires faith in a management team to do what it says it’s going to do. However, in the case of Brookfield, investors are in good hands.