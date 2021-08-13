5 Canadian Stocks to Buy This Weekend

Motley Fool investors may forget that even though the market closes on Friday, you can still do some major investing on the weekend. In fact, I’d argue it’s one of the best times. Investors can look at Canadian stocks to buy while they’re frozen in time. You can take your time doing your research instead of finding moments during the workweek. Then you can make a more well-defined position knowing the exact price you’ll have to pay!

So while you have that moment, here are five Canadian stocks to buy for your consideration over the weekend.

NorthWest Healthcare

One of the best places you can put your cash these days is in healthcare. But specifically, healthcare real estate investment trusts. NorthWest Healthcare Properties (TSX:NWH.UN) proved it can weather a market crash and global shutdown. Its essential properties continued to bring in substantial revenue, holding steady at 97% occupancy with an average global lease agreement of 14.3 years.

The company is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy as it continues acquiring new properties. Most recently that included a $200 million investment in the Netherlands and a $2.6 billion acquisition of an Australian healthcare REIT. Shares continue to be cheap with a P/E ratio of 9.64, so it’s a great time to consider this stock.

Mogo

If you’re interested in cryptocurrency, it can be difficult to invest during the week. There is so much happening and so much movement, you may not know where to begin. So using the weekend to your advantage, you may be able to discover that Mogo (TSX:MOGO)(NASDAQ:MOGO) is a great place to start.

The Fintech company expanded into digital wallets, and continues to bring in DIY investors looking to learn about finance. The company is bullish about the future, with its member base growing 63% year over year this week. It expects subscription and services revenue to more than double next year, so it’s a great time to consider buying this company that’s considered one of the best Canadian stocks to buy.

Dye & Durham

Motley Fool investors may feel like tech stocks can be a bit risky. But that’s simply not the case when it comes to a company like Dye & Durham (TSX:DND). There are two reasons for this. First, the company provides software to financial institutions, governments, and law firms. Some of the most stable businesses around. Second, it’s been growing through acquisitions, a strong stranger many of its stable peers have been doing for decades in some cases.

Analysts expect Dye & Durham to keep growing by another 26% in the next year or more. Shares are already up 184% this year alone. So this would be one of the best Canadian stocks to buy and take into consideration this weekend.

Greenlane Renewables

Renewable energy is a great long-term investment, but similarly to tech stocks it can feel a bit risky. But with shares trading at around $2, Greenlane Renewables (TSX:GRN) is a great stock to consider right now. The company recently signed a $12.8 million contract for a project in the U.S. The deal will upgrade the biogas system supply.

Second-quarter earnings were strong and added to the company’s potential upside. Analysts believe there’s a further 53% or more of growth this year on top of the 350% in growth already this year. So this is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy while keeping it cheap.

Suncor

Finally, while renewable is great, commodities will continue to be necessary in the near future. So if you’re a Motley Fool investor who needs their cash in the next few years, Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) could be a strong option. The energy company is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy as the economy rebounds. And it could be a good option for those looking for an increase in dividend yield coming up.

Analysts expect a potential upside near 50% in the next year, on top of this year’s growth of 9%. But as the world recovers, Canada’s largest fully integrated energy producer is likely to see sales and earnings per share continue rising.