1 Canadian High-Growth Stock to Buy Today

OpenText (TSX:OTEX)(NASDAQ:OTEX) provides customers with choice, flexibility, and a path to digital transformation with solutions that can be run on-premises, hybrid, cloud, or as a managed service. With a focus on world-class information management technologies and services, Open Text continues to innovate and move forward.

Providing an enterprise-wide system to streamline global operations

For example, as a major global integrated logistics provider, Agility Logistics needed an enterprise-wide system to streamline global operations, including freight and shipping via land, air, and sea for more than 60,000 customers in 100 countries. To secure end-to-end information resiliency and efficiency, the company implemented Open Text information management technologies to provide an integrated, centralized repository for capturing, sharing, and managing documents.

Helping establish increased customer satisfaction and cost savings

Leveraging innovative offerings from OpenText, Agility appears to have increased customer satisfaction and cost savings while expediting processing and payments. Now, more than ever, it appears that the world depends on companies like Agility to efficiently and safely move, manage and distribute time-sensitive goods across the world.

Supporting enterprise-wide business operations to advance critical missions

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is leading research to understand, treat, and prevent infectious, immunologic, and allergic diseases. NIAID is expanding the agency’s partnership with Open Text, and selected Open Text Content Suite and Open Text AppWorks to support enterprise-wide business operations to advance the agency’s mission.

Streamlining the delivery of radiology test results to electronic medical records

In addition, Rapid Radiology, one of the largest teleradiology providers in the United States (U.S.), selected Open Text’s business networking solutions to streamline the delivery of radiology test results to electronic medical records at healthcare facilities including senior and long-term care facilities with more vulnerable patients, where rapidly sharing diagnostic results improves decision-making for timely treatment and reduces avoidable hospital readmissions.

Delivering cloud integration services to provide interoperability

The Open Text business networking solutions deliver the industry’s only cloud integration service to provide interoperability between all electronic medical records systems in the long-term care market, ensuring seamless delivery of clinical results between providers and improving patient care. This is particularly important with the move to increased remote work, as physicians and nurses are able to review lab results online, and support personnel can review orders remotely.

Transforming oncology treatment with a high-performance, remote access solution

Philips Healthcare, a leading health technology company leverages Open Text to transform oncology treatment with a high-performance, remote access solution. Philips Radiation Oncology provides end-to-end solutions combining diagnostic equipment with imaging and treatment planning software to hospitals and clinics around the world. Philips appears to rely on OpenText software to provide security, performance, and easy access to Philips software applications, enabling physicians to improve the quality and speed of patient treatment.

Behaving like a good corporate citizen

Furthermore, Open Text appears to be a good corporate citizen and invests in the communities it serves. In an age of information disruption, Open Text appears to see opportunities to use technology for the greater good.