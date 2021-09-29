Crypto Investors: Is Voyager Digital or Galaxy Digital Stock the Better Buy?

Crypto stocks offer some of the best and most unique opportunities investors have ever seen. And while crypto miners have been popular stocks among investors, Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSX:GLXY) and Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG) are two of the most intriguing investments in the space.

One of the most appealing things about cryptocurrencies and the blockchain industry as a whole is that there is so much potential for new innovation. We have already seen this with decentralized finance and new creations such as the non-fungible token.

And going forward, as smart contract functionality improves and more people and institutions are using these networks, the possibilities are limitless.

While the industry is volatile, with all the long-term potential in the space, the risk certainly looks like it’s worth the reward.

So, if you’re considering buying a crypto stock, here is the better buy today between Galaxy and Voyager Digital.

Voyager Digital stock

Voyager is a rapidly growing cryptocurrency company offering an easy-to-use platform for investors to buy, sell, and stake cryptocurrencies. Its platform offers access to over 60 crypto assets, with more than 30 of them offering investors yields.

By connecting to more than a dozen exchanges or other market makers, Voyager offers its users rapid speed, liquidity, and commission-free trading. Its software looks for disparities and inefficiencies across different crypto exchanges, so Voyager gets investors better pricing on their trades.

Plus, in addition to this high-potential app, Voyager digital also has a popular token that has a fully diluted market cap of nearly $600 million. This has been integrated well into its European exchange, which it acquired just last year.

After commencing operation in 2018, Voyager digital already has two million verified users. Furthermore, it has over $5 billion in assets under management (AUM). That’s pretty incredible, especially considering that Voyager had just $150 million in AUM this time last year.

One of the biggest factors in making Voyager the exciting crypto stock that it is today is the impressive growth it’s achieved through high-quality acquisitions.

The company is now a high-potential business that works with several well-known partners, including Google, Coinbase, and even Galaxy Digital.

So, if you’re looking for a growth stock that can continue to expand its operations alongside the popularity of the cryptocurrency industry, Voyager Digital has proven to be one of the best companies you can consider.

Galaxy Digital stock

Galaxy Digital offers investors a more complete cryptocurrency business with several operating segments. In general, the company is a financial services stock that operates in the cryptocurrency industry.

Galaxy offers investment banking advisory services, brokerage services, and trading services; plus, it even has an asset management division.

In addition, though, Galaxy also has its own mining operations as well as offering financing for other miners in the industry.

And on top of everything else, it has a principal investments division where the crypto stock looks to find and invest in new up-and-coming technologies in the blockchain industry. Currently, Galaxy has made over 84 venture investments and has 68 companies in its portfolio.

These integrated operations Galaxy has give it a tonne of diversification but also a tonne of opportunity to expand its business, which is why it’s one of the best crypto stocks you can invest in today.

Which is the top crypto stock to buy now?

Both Galaxy Digital and Voyager Digital stocks are some of the best crypto stocks you can buy today. However, if I had to choose, Galaxy Digital is the better investment today.

While I do think Voyager has a tonne of growth potential, there is no doubt that the company faces more competition. Galaxy Digital, however, offers investors an unmatched opportunity.

However, because both stocks are considerably different and offer so much long-term growth potential, you may want to consider initiating a position in each.