2 Canadian Stocks That Could’ve Made You $10,000 This Year

These two Canadian stocks provided high double-digit growth in the last year. However, each remains a strong future investment, with dividends to boot.

Growth stocks continue to be a top priority for Motley Fool investors. And there have been plenty of Canadian stocks out there seeing 52-week highs, if not all-time highs. However, there are fewer that remain strong buys, even as they reach those levels.

Today, I’m going to dive into two Canadian stocks that could have made you $10,000 this year from a small investment. Then I’ll discuss why analysts continue to feel they’re buys, as each continues to climb past 52-week highs.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) recently hit 52-week highs, yet it still has more growth to go towards all-time highs, up 43% year to date. Among Canadian stocks, it has long been touted as a top dividend stock, with long-term contracts providing stable income. However, it’s also made some moves towards providing stable income in the next phase of energy: renewables.

Pembina stock made a partnership to begin a carbon-capture program with Alberta using its existing pipelines. This will provide decades of income as it finds further ways to take advantage of the shift towards renewable energy. All while continuing its current pipeline projects. Furthermore, it continues to have a monthly, high dividend yield of 6.22% as of writing.

If a Motley Fool investor invested $6,990 in Pembina stock at its 52-week low of $30 per share and sold it at its 52-week high of $43, they would have a $10,000 portfolio. Furthermore, they would have annual dividends of $587!

Constellation

Another Canadian top stock I would continue to tout as a top performer is Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). Up 48% year to date, Constellation is the original growth-through-acquisition tech stock. The company buys up software companies, investing in them to further grow its revenue. Its management team continues to make brilliant choices, with the tech stock growing at a solid clip these last few decades.

Yes, I said decades. That’s something you simply don’t see with tech stocks. You know what else you don’t see? Dividends, and yet because of its consistent growth structure, Constellation continues to be one of the few Canadian stocks in the tech industry to provide one.

Its last quarter remained strong with Constellation seeing revenue grow 30% year over year, and several new acquisitions coming on the books. The company has a number of acquisitions planned for the future, valued at $41 million. So, growth continues to be imminent, all while receiving a $0.22 dividend yield.

If a Motley Fool investor invested $6,120 in Constellation stock at its 52-week low of $1,530 and sold it at its 52-week high of $2,270, they would have a $10,000 portfolio.

Foolish takeaway

The best part about these two Canadian stocks is, just because they’re at 52-week highs doesn’t mean you shouldn’t buy. There is no opportunity missed. That’s why I chose them. You could certainly look at more volatile stocks, like cryptocurrency or cannabis, for huge gains. However, both Pembina and Constellation have strong histories of growth, and plans for further growth in the future.

While we may not see the double-digit share growth of the last year, Motley Fool investors should feel confident that stable, reliable growth will continue for years, even decades, all while receiving stable dividends.