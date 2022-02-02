Home » Investing » Want to Double Your Passive Income Instantly? Here’s How

Want to Double Your Passive Income Instantly? Here’s How

Passive-income stocks like Atrium Mortgage Corp. (TSX:AI) could boost your dividend income.

Posted by Vishesh Raisinghani Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Generating passive income from dividend stocks has become tricky. Stock prices have surged so much that the stock market average dividend yield has dropped. In fact, the trailing dividend yield on the TSX Composite Index is just 2.44%. Meanwhile, inflation is roughly twice as high. In other words, your passive-income strategy is eroding purchasing power.

To keep up with the rising cost of living, you need to switch your strategy and boost your passive income. Here are three strategies that could help you rapidly double your passive income in 2022.

Pivot to high yields

Simply switching to another stock in another sector can double your dividend yield. For instance, if you hold a major bank stock, you can expect to earn roughly 3% in annual dividends. However, if you dig deeper into the financial sector and find a niche stock like Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSX:AI), your passive income jumps to 6.34%. 

Atrium focuses exclusively on mortgage lending. That’s the most profitable and reliable segment of the big banks’ earnings, too. However, Atrium’s business is organized as an investment trust, which means investors can expect a bigger chunk of annual cash flow delivered to them as dividends. 

Atrium stock is also overlooked, which is why the valuation is much lower. While the average bank trades at a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of two, Atrium’s P/B ratio is 1.3. That’s part of the reason why the dividend yield is so high. 

Bet on dividend growth

Another way to boost your passive income is to focus on companies that can afford to significantly raise their dividends. Some sectors are more cyclical, which means earnings jump rapidly when the economic climate is favourable. This can lead to special dividends and bonuses for shareholders. 

In 2022, the rapid rise in oil and gas prices could make oil stocks an ideal buy. A bull market in gold or commodities could also make miners an ideal target. However, my bet is on Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD)

The company’s cash flows in recent years have been robust. But shareholders haven’t seen much of this cash. In fact, the dividend-payout ratio is just 11%. The company has been reserving cash for a potential acquisition deal. But after years of looking, if a deal isn’t struck soon, the management team could be under pressure to give some of this cash back to shareholders. A special dividend cannot be ruled out, in my view.  

Systematic withdrawal plan

The easiest and most practical way to double your passive income is to implement a systematic withdrawal plan. Most major banks and investment management platforms offer this feature. It basically allows you to take profits on capital appreciation every year. 

For instance, if you own a stock that pays a 2% dividend and can reasonably expect to grow 4% every year, you can sell 2% of you holdings every year without draining capital. That doubles your passive income. It also helps you preserve or expend wealth over time, so long as your withdrawal isn’t too big.

Bottom line

These three strategies can enhance your passive income in 2022. Good luck!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani owns Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Little-Known Tricks That Could Boost Your Passive Income

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Your financial independence depends on your ability to generate more passive income than your cost of living. Unfortunately, the cost …

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Are Investing for +10 Years

| Kay Ng

Here are two top Canadian dividend stocks you should invest in if you have an investment horizon of more than …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The 4 Best Dividend Stocks for Regular Income

| Sneha Nahata

Those looking for regular income through investing could consider buying high-quality dividend stocks. Here are a few reliable dividend-paying stocks …

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s (TSX:BIP.UN) Stock Price Rises on Strong FY21 Earnings

| Robin Brown

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP) stock price climbed over 2% to $76.44 per unit on Wednesday morning after delivering solid fourth-quarter …

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Should You Buy Suncor Stock or Enbridge Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) are starting to attract more attention from dividend investors now that oil prices are at …

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Market Bottom: The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian investors aren’t out of the woods yet. The S&P/TSX Composite Index continues to be a volatile place in 2022. …

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Dividend Stocks Belong in Your TFSA

| Jed Lloren

It can be very easy to ignore dividend stocks in a TFSA. Of course, focusing on growth stocks could help …

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Start Your Tax-Free Pension

| Andrew Walker

New retirees and those planning to create their own self-directed TFSA pensions are searching for top dividend stocks that will …

Read more »