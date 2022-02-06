Home » Investing » 2 Stocks to Sell This Month

2 Stocks to Sell This Month

Unfortunately, not all stocks will remain great investments for the long term. Here are two stocks that investors should look to offload.

Posted by Demetris Afxentiou Published
| More on:
movies, theatre, popcorn

Image source: Getty Images

How balanced is your portfolio? With the first month of 2022 already behind us (and some volatility thrown in for good measure), it’s a great time to review some stocks. I’m not just talking about buying some more stocks either – here is a duo of stocks to sell this month.

How low can this stock fly?

The airline business is one of the most, if not the most, fragile segments on the market. In addition to requiring expensive aircraft and highly trained staff, airlines are subject to constant risks. Even the weather can add to scheduling woes.

That’s only part of the reason why Air Canada (TSX:AC) is one of the two stocks to sell this month.

The entire airline industry is still reeling from the impact of the ongoing global pandemic. Additionally, the highly anticipated recovery from that initial shutdown is still far off in the distance. First Delta, and now the Omicron variant, continues to wreak havoc on a resumption of normal service.

Travel restrictions because of that latest variant remain in place for the moment. As a result, Air Canada has been forced to cancel flights. By way of example, in January, the airline canceled over 2,700 flights, which works out to roughly 12% of its schedule. Keep in mind that airlines are often forced to cancel flights due to a variety of factors such as the weather.

Will Air Canada recover – ever?

That’s the question on nearly every investor’s mind. Prior to the pandemic, Air Canada was one of the darling stocks of the market with gains of over 300% or more over the prior decade.

In short, Air Canada may one day see superb growth again – but investors shouldn’t expect that to come anytime soon. For that to happen, the pandemic needs to end, people need to feel comfortable flying again, and markets around the world need to open. Right now, none of these are happening, so investors are better left looking elsewhere.

Take a seat, enjoy the show. Or not

As bad as it was for the airline industry during the pandemic, it was far worse for the entertainment industry. Most people don’t realize it, but most planes earn revenue from carrying cargo too.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for one area of the entertainment sector – movie theatres.

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) operates the largest movie theatre chain in the country. That chain came to a grinding halt during the early days of the pandemic. Despite efforts to draw people back into theatres, there just aren’t as many people going to see movies as there once were.

This not only puts a drain on financials but also forces Cineplex to rethink its century-old business model even further.

I say even further because that movie-and-popcorn model was actually under attack and losing ground well before the pandemic. The advent of the streaming model has reduced, if not eliminated, the need for many one-time customers to purchase an admission to watch a movie.

That trend accelerated under the pandemic, as nearly every major studio launched a streaming service. In a modern take of the ‘direct to DVD’ model of the past, many of those streamers now release exclusive content directly on their platform. This draws in customers, while the small recurring bill keeps them subscribed. Keep in mind that the price for a month of unlimited streaming costs less than a single movie ticket.

That factor alone warrants putting Cineplex on a list of stocks to sell.

But will Cineplex recover? The more accurate question would be can Cineplex evolve? The movie and popcorn business may recover eventually, but it will never be the same. Cineplex needs to innovate with multiple revenue streams to account for that declining theatre revenue.

Until that happens, there are much better investments on the market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CINEPLEX INC.

More on Stocks for Beginners

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now for a TFSA in 2022

| Joey Frenette

There are many great Canadian stocks under $10 to pick up for your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) after yet another …

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

Want Stocks for Your TFSA You Never Have to Sell? Here Are 3 to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Having the ability as Canadians to use registered accounts to invest our money is a significant opportunity that shouldn’t be …

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Stocks for Beginners

Looking to Buy Value Stocks? They Don’t Get Much Cheaper Than These 2

| Daniel Da Costa

For months, as stocks were recovering from the pandemic and rallying rapidly, it was difficult to find many high-quality value …

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Robin Brown

The recent stock market dip has made some great buying opportunities for Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors. It is rare …

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Stocks for Beginners

2 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy on Sale in February

| Daniel Da Costa

There are always stocks that trade undervalued. However, much of the time, these companies are cheap for a reason. They …

Read more »

A person suffering
Stocks for Beginners

Why Do Investors Panic About Interest Rates? Science Has the Answer!

| Andrew Button

If you’ve ever read financial news before, you’ve probably noticed a strange phenomenon: investors are really concerned about interest rates …

Read more »

stock market
Stocks for Beginners

1 Great Canadian ETF to Invest in China

| Joey Frenette

The BMO MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (TSX:ZCH) is one of the hidden gem ETFs that can provide Canadian …

Read more »

Airport and plane
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada (TSX:AC) – Is it Really a Cheap Stock?

| Andrew Button

It’s not uncommon to hear Air Canada (TSX:AC) referred to as a cheap stock. It’s certainly cheaper in cost-per-share than …

Read more »