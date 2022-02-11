Home » Investing » Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock Trades Above $36: Should You Buy or Sell?

Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock Trades Above $36: Should You Buy or Sell?

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock is trading above $36 as the oil price continues to rise. Should you buy this stock near its 52-week high?

Posted by Puja Tayal Published
| More on:
gas station, convenience store, gas pumps

Image source: Getty Images

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock is trading above $36 after making a new 52-week high of $38.62 on February 2, the day of its fourth-quarter earnings. Oil prices are trading at a seven-year high. These high oil prices helped Canada’s largest integrated oil company post its best earnings in many years. Suncor’s fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) rose to $1.07, compared to -$0.11 last year. Its adjusted funds from operations surged 157% year over year, to $3.14 billion.

Suncor Energy’s current fundamentals look bright 

Suncor made the most of the oil market uptrend. It used the significant surge in 2021 cash flows to: 

  • Reduce net debt by $3.7 billion to the 2019 level of $16.1 billion 
  • Pay $1.6 billion in dividends, bringing dividend per share to the 2019 levels
  • Repurchase 5.5% of its outstanding shares. 

In 2022, Suncor plans to buy back another 5% to 7.4% outstanding shares and grow its dividend while reducing debt levels. This is because it expects oil prices to jump another 14%-15% in 2022. It expects Brent crude oil’s price to surge from US$73/barrel to US$84/bbl, and WTI oil’s price to surge from US$70/bbl to US$80/bbl. WTI crude is already trading at US$91/bbl in the spot market at the time of this writing. This means more EPS and cash flows for Suncor through 2022. 

Suncor aims to meet its promise of growing dividends at an average annual rate of 25% by 2025. Most of this growth will likely come while the company enjoys higher oil prices (in 2021 and 2022). The company has already increased its dividend by 100% in 2021 and could increase it by another 20% in 2022. 

Should you buy Suncor stock at $36? 

This year should be a strong one for oil stocks. Oil prices surged over 51% in 2021. We are unlikely to see similar growth in 2022 as oil companies might increase their output over the anticipation of a recovery in demand from the aerospace vertical. It will be difficult for Suncor to replicate the 2021 growth story, but there is likely to be growth in 2022. 

Suncor has returned its balance sheet and cash flows to 2019 levels, which means the stock price should also return to the 2019 level of $40-$43, representing a 15% upside from its current levels. However, do not forget that the oil sector is in a long-term downtrend as major governments shift funding from oil and gas development to renewables. The 2022 growth story is not sustainable in the long run once the energy crisis eases. 

As a fundamental analyst, I would not suggest buying Suncor closer to its 52-week high of $36. You have to factor in the cyclicality of oil stocks. The company is closer to its cyclical peak. Once the oil supply increases, oil prices will normalize, and so will Suncor’s profits and cash flows. However, it is a buy at a price below $30, as that gives you a bigger upside.

What should you do with oil stocks?

Oil has once again become the talk of the political arena. As demand uncertainty from the pandemic-induced lockdowns subsides, another unstable variable is pushing up the oil price. The peace talks going on between Russia and Ukraine could significantly impact oil prices. These countries have rich oil reserves, and Europe depends heavily on Russia for natural gas. 

If you already own Suncor and other Canadian oil stocks, keep holding them. You can book some profit from Suncor uptrend at $39-$40 price. You could buy Suncor shares later at a lower price of $28-$30. That would also give you a higher dividend yield than 4.58% at present. But I would not buy this cyclical stock at $36 as there is a 14% upside ($42) but a 16% downside ($30). I expect Suncor stock to fall or remain flat past 2022. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

A TSX Energy Stock to Watch Right Now

| Joey Frenette

TSX energy stocks went from unloved to red hot, and all it took was a couple of quarters to settle …

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock Reports Profit Increase, Beating Estimates

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) climbed higher on Friday as the company earned 3.7% more in fourth-quarter profit, beating estimates. Enbridge stock earned …

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 11

| Jitendra Parashar

The Canadian equities market reversed on Thursday after the U.S. inflation numbers for January came in higher than expected. The …

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Energy Stocks

These 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks Could Deliver Superior Returns in 2022

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With the easing of concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant and rising commodity prices, the S&P/TSX Composite Index …

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Energy Stocks

3 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy in This Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It can be hard to build a strong long-term portfolio. Motley Fool investors certainly want to create substantial long-term income. …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Energy Stocks

3 Energy Stocks With 26% YTD Gains Are Still Soaring

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The energy sector is scorching hot again in 2022 as the comeback of oil isn’t over. Industry experts and analysts …

Read more »

green energy
Energy Stocks

Is Now the Time for Growth Investors to Buy Renewables Stocks?

| Chris MacDonald

The planet is undertaking a major shift in how it generates and utilizes energy. The move towards renewables and away …

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 Top Energy Stocks That Sure Have Incredible Valuations Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Energy was a top-performing sector in 2021. For 2022, there’s reason to believe this commodities bull market can propel energy …

Read more »