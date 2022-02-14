Home » Investing » 3 Financial Stocks Investors Should Buy Today

3 Financial Stocks Investors Should Buy Today

Financial stocks are expected to outperform the market if interest rates rise. Here are three stocks investors should buy today!

Posted by Jed Lloren Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Interest rates are projected to increase multiple times this year. That’s one of the reasons why growth stocks have been falling so heavily since the start of the year. However, not all sectors have been affected similarly. Companies in the financial sector could see market-beating returns in high-interest environments. This is because these economic conditions tend to result in greater profit margins for companies in this sector (e.g., banks). Here are three financial stocks that investors should buy today.

You can’t go wrong picking one of these stocks

The Canadian banking industry is dominated by five companies. This group, known as the Big Five, is composed of companies that are very popular among Canadian investors. If you were to poll a random subset of Canadian investors, you’re likely to find that the majority of those individuals are holding one of these five banks. Of that group, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) is my top choice.

What separates Bank of Nova Scotia from its peers, in my opinion, is the company’s focus on international expansion. With 2,000 branches and offices across 50 countries, Bank of Nova Scotia is Canada’s most international bank. This stock also offers investors a forward dividend yield of 4.29%, making it even more attractive. A top player in the financial sector, Bank of Nova Scotia stock has gained nearly 3% this year. This compares to an about 1% gain by the TSX over the same period.

Get excited about this “boring” company

One of the most boring industries in the world may be the insurance industry. However, in theory, these are amazing businesses to own. These companies receive recurring payments from its customers in the form of premiums. This provides an insurance company with a very steady flow of income. Insurance companies then lose money when covering claims. If you’ve ever worked with an insurance company, you’ll know first-hand that they will fight tooth and nail to ensure the company doesn’t overpay on any claim.

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) is the largest insurance company in Canada. It is also in the top 30 largest insurance companies in the world, with respect to assets under management. As of March 2021, Manulife had $826 billion worth of assets under management. This year, Manulife stock has greatly outpaced the broader market, gaining more than 10%. Investors should also be happy to find that the company offers a very attractive forward dividend yield of 4.82%.

A financial behemoth

Finally, investors should consider buying shares of Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM). This is one of the most well-known blue-chip stocks on the TSX. With approximately $690 billion of assets under management, it is one of the largest alternative asset management firms in the world. Through its subsidiaries, Brookfield has exposure to the infrastructure, real estate, renewable utility, and private equity industries.

Brookfield stock has been a very impressive market outperformer since its IPO. It has gained more than 4,700% since January 1995, even without including returns distributed as a dividend. Last year, Brookfield announced that it would be partnering with Tesla to develop a large-scale sustainable neighbourhood in the United States. It’s expected that this project will be a major catalyst for Brookfield stock in the coming years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren owns BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV, and Tesla.

More on Investing

Investing

4 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 188 points in early afternoon trading on February 14. North American markets have continued …

Read more »

Big Bitcoin logo.
Investing

Bitcoin: Parliament Mulls Over Law Encouraging Investment

| Andrew Button

It’s a big week for Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) in Canada. A crypto bill introduced to Parliament last week is set to …

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap Tech Stocks in Canada to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

After posting outstanding 21.7% positive returns in 2021, the TSX Composite Index has advanced by 1.5% in 2022. Despite the …

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Dividend Stock to Buy Amid Rising Volatility

| Rajiv Nanjapla

The concerns over growing tension between Russia and Ukraine and rising inflation have increased the volatility in the equity markets …

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Make $1,000 in Annual Dividends From This ETF

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is perfect for TFSA investors wanting to find solid dividend stocks. Not only are you …

Read more »

Technology
Investing

TFSA Investors: Fall in Love With These 3 Growth Stocks

| Jed Lloren

If achieving financial independence is a goal of yours, then it’s imperative that you invest in a Tax-Free Savings Account …

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top ETFs to Buy for Higher Interest Rates

| Adam Othman

The Bank of Canada has said it expects that interest rates will need to increase to contend with the inflationary …

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing

Are the Pullbacks in These 3 High-Growth TSX Stocks Entry Points?

| Sneha Nahata

Thanks to the recent selloff, the valuations of several top-quality high-growth stocks appears reasonable and well within investors’ reach. Take Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP), Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI), …

Read more »