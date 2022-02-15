Home » Investing » 2 Top TSX ETF Stocks to Buy in February

2 Top TSX ETF Stocks to Buy in February

ETFs are perfect for TSX investors wanting to save time and money while investing in the S&P/TSX.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian TSX investors have been trying to add as many stocks to their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSP) as possible. But honestly, it’s been a risky place. Which is why a lot of TSX investors may have started looking for exchange-traded funds instead.

Why an ETF?

An ETF offers you the benefit of saving time and money. On average, you’ll pay about $10 in commission fees for every stock trade you make. That’s to either sell or buy. So that’s $20 you have to make up right there if you’re building a portfolio from scratch.

Furthermore, you also have to research to come up with a portfolio that makes sense for your own goals. You don’t want to buy up every risky stock on the market. Sure, every portfolio can handle some risk. But overall, you should be invested in strong long-term stocks for ultimate performance. And that’s a lot of work.

So instead, TSX investors may want to consider an ETF that creates a one-stop-shop for their portfolio. By simply choosing the right one for you, you’ll have access to an entire portfolio of stocks. Better still, it’s managed by a team of professional investors who will constantly juggle investments to optimize performance.

Vanguard Growth ETF

So what ETFs would you like to consider? First up, I’d consider the Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX:VGRO). Coming on the market in 2018, it has grown steadily by making solid choices for its TSX investors.

It’s perfect for those seeking easy, long-term growth. The company has an incredible diversity of investments, with over 13,000 equities in a myriad of industries. This gives you access to the top growth stocks on the market, without even being aware of what they are!

Furthermore, it’s a cheap investment in several respects. First, it trades at $31.32 per share, with a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.24% per year. It’s also at a discount, with shares down 3.4% year to date, though up 6.36% in the last year. You also get access to an annual dividend yield of 1.75%.

Based on historic performance, a decade-long investment in Vanguard would potentially lead TSX investors to a portfolio worth $14,153.

iShares S&P/TSX ETF

Another strong option for TSX investors it the iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:XIC). This ETF invests primarily in Canadian equities, aiming to replicate the performance on the TSX. Coming on the market in 2001, it has years behind it of growth for Canadians to consider.

This ETF is meant for long-term holding, as if you were holding the TSX directly. However, you’re now buying it at an incredibly cheap price, with access to every stock on the market. Not bad for just $34 per share as of writing.

And right now, the ETF offers TSX investors an incredibly low MER of just 0.06%. That’s insanity compared to its peers. Shares are up 1.78% year to date, and 20% in the last year alone! Furthermore, you get a 2.52% dividend yield, which is more than you can say for the TSX through direct investment.

Based on historic performance, if you were to invest in this iShares ETF for a decade, you could potentially have a portfolio worth $15,449.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

value for money
Stocks for Beginners

Looking for Cheap Stocks in Canada? Here Are 2 Top Ones to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Do you want to buy some of the amazing cheap stocks in Canada right now? And do you want to …

Read more »

stocks rising
Stocks for Beginners

Forget BlackBerry: 2 Top Growth Stocks You Can Own Until Retirement

| Daniel Da Costa

One of the hottest Canadian stocks over the last year has been BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB), especially after the significant rallies it …

Read more »

retirees and finances
Stocks for Beginners

2 Profitable Growth Stocks to Beat Inflation

| Joey Frenette

With growth stocks nosediving yet again on Friday over a red-hot U.S. inflation number and geopolitical tensions, 2022 has become …

Read more »

stock data
Stocks for Beginners

5 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now for Strong Overall Returns

| Puja Tayal

The stock market started the year 2022 on a bearish note. The pandemic wave, global energy crisis, resulting inflation, and …

Read more »

Retirement plan
Stocks for Beginners

What 2 Passive Retirement Portfolios May Look Like

| Kay Ng

Many Canadians would rather do something else than spend a lot of time managing their investment portfolios in retirement. If …

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Tired of Stock Picking? Replace Your Entire Portfolio With Just One ETF

| Tony Dong

I’m a big advocate of passive investing using exchange-trade funds (ETFs), especially those that track broad market stock indexes. There …

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Stocks for Beginners

Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) Stock Flirts With New Highs: Higher Highs Up Ahead?

| Joey Frenette

Shares of c-store kingpin Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) flirted with new all-time highs on Wednesday. Indeed, it was a long-time coming, …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Price Performer in ’22: 1 Auto Parts Stock With a 450% Upside

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The auto parts industry did pretty well despite the challenging environment and supply chain bottlenecks in 2021. Prominent stocks like …

Read more »