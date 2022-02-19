Home » Investing » How to Buy and Sell Cryptocurrency TAX FREE!

How to Buy and Sell Cryptocurrency TAX FREE!

If you want to buy and sell crypto tax-free, you can hold Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSX:BTCC.B) in a TFSA.

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
edit Taxes CRA

Image source: Getty Images

Did you know that you can buy and sell cryptocurrency tax free?

It’s not a well-publicized fact, but it’s true.

You’ve probably heard by now that cryptocurrency is subject to capital gains tax in Canada. That means that any profit you realize by selling cryptocurrency is taxed at half your marginal tax rate. For direct cryptocurrency holdings, the story pretty much ends there.

But with other crypto products, the matter is a little different. Crypto products that trade on the stock market can be put in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), a special tax-free account that exempts your holdings from dividend and capital gains taxes. If you hold such products instead of holding crypto directly, you can buy and sell crypto without paying any taxes.

So, what is a good stock market traded crypto product that you can buy to take advantage of these tax efficiencies?

Crypto ETFs

Crypto ETFs are trusts that hold cryptocurrency. They trade on the stock market and are legally identical to any stock ETF you can think of. The only difference is what they hold. Instead of stocks, crypto ETFs hold cryptocurrencies. Sometimes, they hold diversified portfolios of cryptocurrencies; other times, they hold individual cryptocurrencies.

The ones that hold just a single cryptocurrency are pretty much equivalent to holding that cryptocurrency directly. The only difference is that you pay the fund managers a fee. That theoretically eats into your return, but the tax savings you realize by holding such a fund in a TFSA may make up for it.

A few good ETFs to choose from

If you’re looking to hold cryptocurrency tax free, there are many funds you can choose from.

One of the oldest is Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSX:BTCC.B). The first Bitcoin fund in Canada, it is a pure play Bitcoin product. The fund’s managers charge you a 1% annual fee to hold Bitcoin for you. In exchange, you get security, and the ability to easily hold your Bitcoin in a TFSA. If you realize a 50% gain on BTCC.B, the tax benefits of holding in a TFSA outweigh the 1% you pay to the fund’s managers. So, if you plan to buy Bitcoin in order to sell it eventually, BTCC.B may be a good way to get exposure.

Likewise, you could look into Purpose Ether ETF. It’s pretty much identical to BTCC.B, only it holds ETH instead of BTC. If you think that Ethereum is a better play than Bitcoin, you might want to consider holding this fund as an alternative to BTCC.B.

Ultimately, it’s up to you which crypto fund you buy. In addition to the ones just mentioned, there are also crypto funds that hold diversified portfolios. These funds theoretically reduce your risk and also give you exposure to smaller cryptocurrencies that have more room to run than BTC or ETH do. The sky is the limit. Just make sure that if you buy a crypto fund, you hold it in a TFSA. It will save you money if should you ever cash out a gain.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum.

More on Cryptocurrency

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Price: Will It Keep Going Down?

| Andrew Button

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been in a bearish trend this year. As of this writing, it is down about 11% for …

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Why Avalanche Is a Top Proof-of-Stake Crypto to Buy

| Chris MacDonald

Often dubbed as an “Ethereum Killer,” Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) is a cryptocurrency that has gained much popularity since late 2021. It is one …

Read more »

edit Taxes CRA
Cryptocurrency

5 Situations the CRA Will Tax Crypto Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians should be aware of the tax implications when investing in virtual assets. While the new form of currency is …

Read more »

consider the options
Cryptocurrency

Ripple Lawsuit: Who’s Winning?

| Andrew Button

Ripple Labs, the makers of the XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) cryptocurrency, is being sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). …

Read more »

thinking
Cryptocurrency

Trucker Convoy: Can the Canadian Government Seize Bitcoin?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

While the trucker convoy protest drags into its third week, the Government of Canada has taken up an interesting challenge: …

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Cryptocurrency

Dogecoin or Shiba Inu: Which Will Be the 2022 Meme Token King?

| Chris MacDonald

The total market cap of cryptocurrencies in 2021 stood at $2.2 trillion, with Ethereum and Bitcoin being the two largest …

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Ethereum: 100,000 Transactions per Second Coming Soon!

| Andrew Button

Ether (CRYPTO:ETH) is the world’s second-most popular cryptocurrency. Boasting the ability to build decentralized applications and smart contracts, it has …

Read more »

stock data
Cryptocurrency

Why Terra Is Looking Like an Attractive Token to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Investing in cryptocurrencies isn’t for the faint of heart. This sector has been highly volatile, with even the most high-profile …

Read more »