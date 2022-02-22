Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Long-term investors can buy these two high-quality dividend stocks right now in Canada and hold them for the next decade.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

As the broader market is going through uncertainties, many sectors, such as tech and healthcare, have seen sharp losses lately. This is one key reason investors must always have some high-quality dividend stocks in their portfolios to reduce their risk exposure. In this article, I’ll talk about two of the best dividend stocks in Canada that you can buy now and hold for the next decade or even longer.

Enbridge stock

I find Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) to be one of the best dividend stocks in Canada. Its decades-long track record of delivering outstanding value to its investors makes it stand apart from other dividend stocks. This energy infrastructure and transportation firm has a market capitalization of about $107 billion. Enbridge’s huge network transmits about 20% of natural gas consumed in the U.S. market. Similarly, it’s responsible for nearly 25% of North America’s transported and exported crude oil.

After surging by 21.4%, this Canadian dividend stock is currently trading with 7% year-to-date gains against a 1% drop in the TSX Composite benchmark. Despite its decades-long history of strong organic growth, Enbridge continues to strive for improvements. In line with this strategy, the company recently acquired North America’s premier crude oil facility Moda Midstream in October 2021. This deal is likely to benefit Enbridge by advancing its U.S. gulf coast export strategy.

While the COVID-19-driven demand issues led to an 8.4% YoY (year-over-year) drop in Enbridge’s bottom line in 2020. Despite challenges, it increased its dividend by nearly 10% that year. The company saw a significant financial recovery in 2021, as its adjusted net profit rose by 13.4% from a year ago to even higher than its 2019 net profit. Apart from all these positive factors, its impressive 6.6% dividend yield makes ENB a really attractive dividend stock to buy now and hold for the next decade.

Superior Plus stock

Superior Plus (TSX:SPB) could be another amazing dividend stock to add to your long-term stock portfolio right now. This Toronto-based company’s diversified business could help you get exposure to energy distribution and specialty chemicals industries. In the last few years, Superior Plus has followed rigorous financial discipline to significantly reduce its debt load.

When picking the dividend stock to buy, you must pay attention to how a company adjusts its dividends during uncertain times. In 2020, when Superior Plus faced several demand-related challenges due to the global pandemic, it still increased its dividends by around 33%.

In Q4 2021, factors like higher costs and a loss on derivatives and foreign currency translation of borrowings affected its bottom line. This announcement triggered a selloff in its stock and took it down by 15% last week. However, these temporary factors shouldn’t affect its long-term growth outlook.

Moreover, we should also remember that its adjusted earnings for the full-year 2021 still more than doubled. That’s why Superior Plus stock is likely to recover fast in the near term. The expectation of this recovery and its strong dividend yield of nearly 6.4% make this cheap Canadian dividend stock really attractive right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and SUPERIOR PLUS CORP. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Ideas: 3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now!

| Daniel Da Costa

These days, with so many different stocks to consider, investors have plenty of options. This is crucial because the best …

Read more »

A young man throwing and catching his daughter above his head
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Inflation? Consider These 2 Stocks

| Adam Othman

Economists have been warning about the fearful situation created by high inflation rates. The inflationary environment could last for a …

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Undervalued Stocks to Help Build Retirement Wealth

| Andrew Walker

The recent pullback in some sectors of the TSX Index is finally giving RRSP investors a chance to buy cheap …

Read more »

grow dividends
Energy Stocks

Top Picks: 3 Growth Stocks Under $6 Could Deliver up to 70% ROI

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two constituents from the energy sector and one copper mining producer are the top picks for growth investors in 2022. …

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Is Fortis’ (TSX:FTS) 6% Annual Dividend Growth Through 2025 in Peril?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The utility sector is hardly mentioned as one of the shelters from rising inflation. With the inevitable rate hikes coming, …

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Canadian retirees and other TFSA dividend investors are searching for top TSX stocks that pay reliable and growing distributions. With …

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

2 Massive Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Adam Othman

The stock market has not had a good start to this year. At writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is down by …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $100

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The Canadian stock market may be trading flat on the year, but there’s no shortage of TSX stocks trading far …

Read more »