Home » Investing » 3 Energy Stocks to Buy With Oil at $100

3 Energy Stocks to Buy With Oil at $100

Oil prices are soaring after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Investors should buy energy stocks like Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU).

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
Gas pipelines

Image source: Getty Images

Oil and gas prices were already riding significant momentum coming into the new year. In January, Goldman Sachs projected that the price of WTI crude would exceed US$100 per barrel. These bullish conditions have been exacerbated by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Goldman’s prediction came through over the past 24 hours as the price of WTI crude rose above that key mark. Earlier this week, I’d suggested that Canadian investors pile into some of the top TSX-listed energy stocks. Today, I want to look at three of my favourite options. Let’s jump in.

This top energy stock is still undervalued

Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is a certified blue-chip energy stock to target on the TSX. This past week, I’d compared it to other top Canadian stocks like TD Bank. Shares of this energy stock have climbed 11% so far this year. The stock is up 37% in the year-over-year period.

It unveiled its final batch of 2021 earnings on February 2. Suncor rode strong upstream production and improved broader market conditions to a very strong quarter. Indeed, adjusted funds from operations nearly tripled to $3.14 billion.

Shares of this energy stock possess a favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23. Better yet, Suncor last paid out a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share. That represents a very solid 4.5% yield. This is an energy stock that you can depend on for the long term. In this bullish environment for oil, it’s a must own.

Here’s an oil stock to buy, as WTI crude prices erupt

Tamarack Valley (TSX:TVE) is another Calgary-based company that is engaged in acquiring, exploring, developing, and producing crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. This energy stock has increased 15% in the year-to-date period. Meanwhile, its shares have soared 98% year over year.

Investors got to see Tamarack’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings on January 31, 2022. Its full-year average production reached 34,562 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). This exceeded analyst expectations. Moreover, it posted adjusted funds flow of $124 million in Q4 2021 — up from $82 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted funds flow for the full year reached $340 million compared to $149 million in the previous year.

This energy stock possesses an attractive P/E ratio of 8.2. It offers a monthly dividend of $0.008 per share, representing a modest 2.1% yield.

One more energy stock to buy as oil roars

Crescent Point (TSX:CPG)(NYSE:CPG) is the third energy stock I’d look to snatch up in these bullish conditions. Shares of Crescent have increased 14% so far this year. The stock is up 62% compared to the same period in 2021.

We can expect to see this company’s final batch of 2021 earnings on March 3, 2022. In its December preliminary report, the company increased its 2022 production guidance. Moreover, it posted cash flow from operating activities of $1.00 billion in the first nine months of 2021 — up from $615 million in the year-to-date period in 2020. Adjusted net earnings from operations per share more than tripled to $0.62.

Shares of this energy stock last had a very attractive P/E ratio of 2.2. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.045 per share, which represents a 2.1% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan owns TORONTO-DOMINION BANK. The Motley Fool recommends Goldman Sachs.

More on Energy Stocks

Pipeline
Energy Stocks

Oil Prices Soar: 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Energy stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) have been strong again in the last month. This is due to the live …

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian ETFs to Protect Your Portfolio From the Russia-Ukraine War

| Puja Tayal

The S&P/TSX Composite Index saw a correction in February as Russia-Ukraine concerns impacted global markets. Although Russia, Europe, and the U.S. keep …

Read more »

warning or alert
Energy Stocks

Will Energy Stocks Tank if War Pushes Oil Prices to US$100 or Higher?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Simple economics say that the law of supply and demand dictates the price of a product. The same law applies …

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

What’s Next for Crude Oil After Breaching Crucial $100/Barrel Levels?

| Vineet Kulkarni

The Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated quickly, and energy commodities zoomed to record levels. Brent crude oil breached US$100-a-barrel level on Thursday …

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Russia Could Push Oil Beyond $100: Here’s What to Do

| Vishesh Raisinghani

5% of the world’s total oil reserves are in Russia. That makes the country the eighth-largest supplier of an essential …

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Energy Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The market’s volatility over the past several months has provided long-term investors with plenty of excellent buying opportunities. The S&P/TSX …

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

3 Energy Stocks to Buy as Oil Soars

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Oil and gas prices have been on a tear since the beginning of 2021. In late 2021, I’d suggested that …

Read more »

grow dividends
Energy Stocks

Top Picks: 3 Growth Stocks Under $6 Could Deliver up to 70% ROI

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two constituents from the energy sector and one copper mining producer are the top picks for growth investors in 2022. …

Read more »