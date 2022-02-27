Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $6,000

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $6,000

When you are investing a small amount of capital in a dividend stock, DRIP might be a slightly better option than taking out cash dividends.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

Everyone has a different schedule for contributing to their TFSA. Some put a specific amount a month, and the current $6,000 breaks down to a neat sum of $500 a month. Others might contribute larger sums every two or three months or even once a year when they get their year-end bonuses.

Regardless of what your contribution “schedule” is, there are three dividend stocks that you may consider buying with this year’s $6,000. It’s important to note that $2,000 apiece may not get you a lot of cash, so the passive-income angle might not be viable with this much capital. So you may want to think about a dividend reinvestment program (DRIP). If you hold on to these dividend stocks for long enough, the DRIP may help you grow your stake to a decent size over time.

A REIT

When you buy a REIT for the long term, and you want to gauge its financial sustainability, it’s a good idea to look beyond the metrics and consider the asset class you are investing in as well. Take PRO REIT (TSX:PRV.UN) as an example. It’s a commercial property REIT with an asset mix leaning quite heavily towards industrial properties that make up about 54% of the 120-properties portfolio. The rest is the office and retail properties.

Industrial properties, even the heavy industry ones (manufacturing), tend to be quite stable. And if the tenant portfolio is healthy and long-term leases are signed, the REIT can be held long term. PRO REIT ticks most of the boxes, especially the yield one, as it’s currently offering a mouth-watering yield of 6.6%.

At $2,000, that would result in $132 a year, which may not seem like much, but it can get you at least 18 more shares of the REIT at $7 a share (a little more than its current price).

A telecom giant

If you are looking for a well-established Dividend Aristocrat to buy with your TFSA funds, BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is a good option. The telecom giant is currently offering a juicy 5.5% yield, relatively high compared to its peers in the industry. The yield would have been much higher if you had bought it during the pandemic slump, but it’s still quite significant, especially considering that the stock is trading at an all-time high.

The payout ratio is over 100%, but it’s lower than what it was in 2020, and the company has raised the payout by a sizeable margin. With $2,000, you can buy almost 30 shares of the company and about one and a half (fractional share) with the yearly payouts. And if the company keeps up with its steady 10-year CAGR of 10.7%, you can expect a decently paced capital appreciation as well.

A life insurance company

For capital appreciation, Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF)(NYSE:SLF) is a good dividend option to consider. Because even though its 3.9% yield is not as strong compared to the other two, the 10-year CAGR of 17%, at the current incredibly fair (almost undervalued) price, makes it an ideal bargain.

Sun Life, while well known for its life insurance, has a relatively diverse business model and a decent international reach. It’s one of the largest life insurance companies in Canada, which is not just a competitive edge but a testament to its stability as well.

If you invest $2,000 in the company, you may be able to buy back just one share with a year’s worth of dividends. But the capital-appreciation potential of the stock makes up for whatever it lacks when it comes to dividends.

Foolish takeaway

These three dividend-growth stocks could be brilliant additions to your TFSA. They can help expedite the growth of your TFSA nest egg, and the dividends, even if they are not healthy enough for their respective DRIPs, can be used for other investments — i.e., companies with relatively smaller share prices.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Dividend Stocks

3 Restaurant Stocks: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

| Kay Ng

Restaurant stocks are usually recession resistant. Here are three restaurant stocks for consideration today. Two appear to be attractively priced …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income? Buy These 3 Big-Dividend Stocks

| Adam Othman

There are two main variables in the passive income equation: capital and yield, and both are directly proportional to the …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

If you’re buying stocks to boost your passive income, you’ll likely want to receive income as quickly and often as …

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Behemoths to Buy

| Jared Seguin

Dividend stocks are some of the most popular investing options for Canadian investors. People love these stocks, because your money …

Read more »

Watch for the Warning Signs Stock Market Prices Trends 3d Illustration
Dividend Stocks

A Different Headwind: A 3-Letter Word Most Feared by Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

People around the world knew beforehand of Russia’s plan to invade Ukraine. However, it still came as a shock when …

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Build TFSA Wealth

| Adam Othman

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a wonderful tool for Canadians for various purposes. Many Canadian investors rely on TFSA …

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Safe Payout or a Dividend Trap? 1 Royalty Stock With a 10.72% Yield

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TMX Group’s website lists Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF) as one of the stocks that pays the highest dividends. …

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Under-the-Radar Stocks to Buy as Oil Tops US$100 and Gold Prices Rise

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Brent crude went up to US$102.07 per barrel for the first time since 2014 on February 23, 2022, while the …

Read more »