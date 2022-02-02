Home » Investing » 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 6% Income

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 6% Income

6% is not even close to the highest-yield tier, but it’s decently high enough while still staying in the realm of sustainability.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

Any dividend stock can technically become a “high-yield” stock if it falls hard enough. But not all high-yield dividend stocks fall into that category. There are few companies that raise their dividends to a level that, even with a healthy valuation, their yield remains quite attractively high.

However, it doesn’t mean that one is risky by default and the other is a safe bet. And the best way to ensure that the dividend stocks you are building your passive-income stream with are sustainable is to look into the financials of the company paying the dividends.

But financials alone might not paint the full dividend picture as well. A dividend payer’s dividend history should also be considered a crucial variable when choosing dividend stocks for your income.

An energy aristocrat

The energy sector has a lot of healthy or, more accurately, stubborn dividend companies that sustain their payouts even when the headwinds are blowing and destabilizing the companies. One example would be Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA), the $21.6 billion market cap energy company that has been raising its payouts for nine consecutive years.

Currently, the company is offering a mouthwatering 6.4% yield, a virtue of its heavily discounted price tag. The company is still trading at over a 25% discount to its pre-pandemic valuation, and the way the stock is moving right now, it seems that it has found its new “normal” pace. Even before the pandemic, Pembina was a slow but steady grower. After the crash, the stock recovered and is recovering but at a relatively measured pace.

But Pembina’s main attraction was and still is its dividends. And if you evaluate its dividends financially, using the payout ratio, the current 155% may surprise you. But the aristocrat has sustained its payouts for many years with a ratio of over 100%, and it’s unlikely to shift its dividend strategy now.

A commercial REIT

When it comes to capital appreciation and growth, PRO Real Estate Investment Trust’s (TSX:PRV.UN) performance in the last five years has been quite similar to Pembina’s, albeit even slower. In the three years preceding the 2020 crash, the stock only grew a bit over 20%. And during the crash, it fell about 58%, which is quite a dip for a REIT.

The recovery, while not yet full, is mostly done. The stock is currently trading at a 14% discount from its pre-pandemic peak, which is partly the reason for its incredible 6.7% dividend yield. At this rate, it can offer you about $100 a month with about $18,000 invested.

The REIT has an industrial-heavy commercial portfolio, where industrial properties make up about two-thirds of the total mix. The rest are office and retail properties. The base rent mix, however, is quite different.

Foolish takeaway

The two companies offer healthy and relatively reliable dividends, which allows you to hold them for years, even decades. And thanks to their high yields, the two great dividend stocks can contribute significantly to your income-producing portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Are Investing for +10 Years

| Kay Ng

Here are two top Canadian dividend stocks you should invest in if you have an investment horizon of more than …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The 4 Best Dividend Stocks for Regular Income

| Sneha Nahata

Those looking for regular income through investing could consider buying high-quality dividend stocks. Here are a few reliable dividend-paying stocks …

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s (TSX:BIP.UN) Stock Price Rises on Strong FY21 Earnings

| Robin Brown

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP) stock price climbed over 2% to $76.44 per unit on Wednesday morning after delivering solid fourth-quarter …

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Want to Double Your Passive Income Instantly? Here’s How

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Generating passive income from dividend stocks has become tricky. Stock prices have surged so much that the stock market average …

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Should You Buy Suncor Stock or Enbridge Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) are starting to attract more attention from dividend investors now that oil prices are at …

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Market Bottom: The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian investors aren’t out of the woods yet. The S&P/TSX Composite Index continues to be a volatile place in 2022. …

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Dividend Stocks Belong in Your TFSA

| Jed Lloren

It can be very easy to ignore dividend stocks in a TFSA. Of course, focusing on growth stocks could help …

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Start Your Tax-Free Pension

| Andrew Walker

New retirees and those planning to create their own self-directed TFSA pensions are searching for top dividend stocks that will …

Read more »