2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 6% Income

6% is not even close to the highest-yield tier, but it’s decently high enough while still staying in the realm of sustainability.

Any dividend stock can technically become a “high-yield” stock if it falls hard enough. But not all high-yield dividend stocks fall into that category. There are few companies that raise their dividends to a level that, even with a healthy valuation, their yield remains quite attractively high.

However, it doesn’t mean that one is risky by default and the other is a safe bet. And the best way to ensure that the dividend stocks you are building your passive-income stream with are sustainable is to look into the financials of the company paying the dividends.

But financials alone might not paint the full dividend picture as well. A dividend payer’s dividend history should also be considered a crucial variable when choosing dividend stocks for your income.

An energy aristocrat

The energy sector has a lot of healthy or, more accurately, stubborn dividend companies that sustain their payouts even when the headwinds are blowing and destabilizing the companies. One example would be Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA), the $21.6 billion market cap energy company that has been raising its payouts for nine consecutive years.

Currently, the company is offering a mouthwatering 6.4% yield, a virtue of its heavily discounted price tag. The company is still trading at over a 25% discount to its pre-pandemic valuation, and the way the stock is moving right now, it seems that it has found its new “normal” pace. Even before the pandemic, Pembina was a slow but steady grower. After the crash, the stock recovered and is recovering but at a relatively measured pace.

But Pembina’s main attraction was and still is its dividends. And if you evaluate its dividends financially, using the payout ratio, the current 155% may surprise you. But the aristocrat has sustained its payouts for many years with a ratio of over 100%, and it’s unlikely to shift its dividend strategy now.

A commercial REIT

When it comes to capital appreciation and growth, PRO Real Estate Investment Trust’s (TSX:PRV.UN) performance in the last five years has been quite similar to Pembina’s, albeit even slower. In the three years preceding the 2020 crash, the stock only grew a bit over 20%. And during the crash, it fell about 58%, which is quite a dip for a REIT.

The recovery, while not yet full, is mostly done. The stock is currently trading at a 14% discount from its pre-pandemic peak, which is partly the reason for its incredible 6.7% dividend yield. At this rate, it can offer you about $100 a month with about $18,000 invested.

The REIT has an industrial-heavy commercial portfolio, where industrial properties make up about two-thirds of the total mix. The rest are office and retail properties. The base rent mix, however, is quite different.

Foolish takeaway