Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Big Surge Is Near: 2 High-Yield Green Stocks Own Now!

Big Surge Is Near: 2 High-Yield Green Stocks Own Now!

Investors can take positions in two high-yield green stocks before the big surge of renewables, as governments prepare to lessen dependence on fossil fuels.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
Clean energy

Image source: Getty Images

The ongoing armed conflict in Eastern Europe could be a positive development in the battle against climate change. While the European Union is against the invasion of Ukraine, most of its members are dependent on Russian oil. The security of supply is under threat if the war doesn’t end soon.

Deepa Venkateswaran, a senior analyst at Bernstein Autonomous LLP, said, “There’s a realization that Europe has to move away from dependency on Russian oil and gas and one way to achieve that is renewables.” The outlook for the renewable energy industry in 2022 is bright, although the war could prompt governments to move away from fossil fuels sooner than later.

Deloitte said demand for cleaner energy sources should accelerate due to concern for climate change. The renowned consulting firm also cites the growing support for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations. Income investors should consider taking early positions in two high-yield green stocks, because the big surge is coming.

Portfolio build-up

TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) is an exciting prospect in the space due to several significant acquisitions in 2021. The $4.74 billion renewable power generator acquired 100% economic interest in 20 solar photovoltaic sites (122 MW) and two wind facilities (235 MW total).

Management has likewise obtained a 10-year contract extension for the Sarnia Cogeneration Facility in Ontario. The amended agreement with large industrial customers at the said facility is up to December 31, 2032. Todd Stack, TransAlta’s president, said the project under construction in Western Australia will further increase its diversification and add capacity in each of the core operating regions.

In 2021, TransAlta reported revenue and net earnings growth of 7.8% and 52.2% versus 2020. Its cash flow from operating activities increased 25.8% year over year to $336 million. For 2022, the company estimates adjusted EBITDA to be between $485 to $525 million, or approximately a 9% growth.

This renewable energy stock trades at $17.78 per share and pays a hefty 5.29% dividend.

Growing renewable assets

Capital Power (TSX:CPX) was a winner in 2021 owing to its 18.7% total return. As of March 2. 2022, the share price is $38.83 (-1.6% year to date), although market analysts have a high price target of $50 (+28.8%) in 12 months. In July 2021, the board approved a 6.8% increase in annual dividend. The current yield is 5.63%.   

The $4.51 billion growth-oriented wholesale power producer’s strategic focus is on sustainable energy. Capital Power builds, owns, and operates high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities. Its president and CEO, Brian Vaasjo, said, “2021 was an excellent year in advancing our strategy and commitment to being off coal in 2023.”

Capital Power’s Whilta Wind is the largest wind facility in Alberta. Management will proceed with the second phase of its Halkirk Wind project and complete it by 2024. In late December 2021, the company acquired 20 solar development sites in the United States.

Furthermore, Capital Power has a memorandum of understanding with Enbridge to collaborate on carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions in West Edmonton. The proposed project could be in service as early as 2027 if the partners secure the final award of carbon-sequestration rights and regulatory approvals soon.

Rise to prominence

Deloitte sees new next-generation clean energy technologies and business models emerging soon. Expect TransAlta and Capital Power to rise in prominence during the transition to cleaner energy.   

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Aristocrats That Belong in Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Every investor should hold at least a couple Dividend Aristocrats in their portfolios. Here are two top picks!

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Worried about a long-term bear market? Check out these three top TSX stocks for resilient monthly passive income.

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Fight Off Market Volatility

| Adam Othman

These two non-cyclical stocks could be the perfect hedge against market volatility in your investment portfolio.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks for Income and Growth

| Adam Othman

These two TSX stocks could be perfect for income-seeking investors who also want long-term capital growth.

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Insurance Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

| Tony Dong

A rising interest rate environment could be an excellent time to buy-and-hold insurance company stocks.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Minimize Risks Amid the Russia-Ukraine Crisis

| Jitendra Parashar

Adding these two Canadian dividend stocks to your portfolio could help you minimize your overall risk exposure amid the ongoing…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Income

| Jed Lloren

Holding dividend stocks in your portfolio can help boost your income. Here are three top picks!

Read more »

food restaurants
Dividend Stocks

1 More Reason Why Restaurant Brands Stock Is a Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) stock is worth a hard look right now.

Read more »