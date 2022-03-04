Home » Investing » Uranium Stocks Fall Over 11% on Friday on Potential Russian Sanctions

Uranium Stocks Fall Over 11% on Friday on Potential Russian Sanctions

Uranium stocks fell by over 11% after the potential for sanctions on low-cost Russian uranium could seriously harm uranium companies in the United States.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
| More on:
A stock price graph showing declines

Image source: Getty Images.

Uranium stocks fell by over 11% on Friday after news that the United States nuclear power industry continues to lobby the U.S. government to allow imports of uranium from Russia. This sent American uranium stocks down at the news.

What happened?

As inflation continues to hurt cash flow around the world, the U.S. nuclear power industry believes Russian imports of uranium is essential to keep energy costs down. This despite the ongoing Ukraine conflict after Russia invaded the country.

The U.S. continues to impose sanctions on Russia, yet uranium stocks remain unaffected at this point. The nuclear power industry continues to lobby the White House to maintain this position. Russian uranium currently powers about half of U.S. nuclear power plants, which produce about 20% of U.S. electricity.

Shares of Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU), Denison Mines (TSX:DML) and Ur-Energy (TSX:URE) all fell by over 11% at the news.

So what?

Should sanctions on Russian uranium come into effect, the United States, as well as uranium stocks, would be in serious trouble. There is no current uranium production or processing in the country at this time. While some companies are trying to sign onto some long-term supply contracts, and other have some reserves, nothing is being produced.

Australia and Canada also have large reserves of uranium, with lots of processing capabilities in those countries and in Europe. However, Russian offers a low-cost option that would help keep energy costs down. This has been something the Biden administration continues to work on. It’s also why Biden believes the move towards renewable energy isn’t just good for business but could be a national security threat.

Now what?

Whether you’re invested in uranium stocks or not, you may still feel the sting of Russian sanctions on uranium. The Ukraine conflict continues to be at the top of news headlines around the world. Whether asked to or not, many companies continue to impose their own blocks of exporting or importing Russian products. That includes uranium.

As for Canada, about 85% of uranium is exported at this time. That could increase further with the potential of sanctions on Russia. Meanwhile, it’s a good time to take a step back and see what happens should the bull run in uranium stocks come to a crashing halt.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

