Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Canadian Real Estate Is Slowing Down: Protect Yourself!

Canadian Real Estate Is Slowing Down: Protect Yourself!

Canadian real estate is slowing down with rising rates. Morguard North American Residential (TSX:MRT.UN) could be a better buy.

Posted by Vishesh Raisinghani Published
| More on:
edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale

Image source: Getty Images

Real estate is a vital part of Canada’s economy. Residential real estate investments account for 11.2% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). If you include commercial property, construction, and rental activity, you can see how dependent our economy is on this sector. 

Fortunately, Canadian real estate has been booming for three decades. This boom could be ending. Valuations have climbed to unreasonable levels across the country, while the Bank of Canada is steadily raising the interest rates. Activity has slowed down in recent weeks, and if the trend continues, Canadian real estate could be in for a severe correction. 

Investors who rely on the sector for dividends and passive income should consider diversifying. Here’s an alternative. 

U.S. real estate

Unlike Canada, the U.S. economy is far more diversified. The real estate sector suffered a severe correction in 2008, which has made valuations more reasonable across the country. Meanwhile, higher household income and the U.S. dollar’s position as a reserve currency put a floor on house prices. 

Put simply, Canadian investors should consider moving their capital south of the border. Morguard North American Residential (TSX:MRT.UN) could be an ideal target for this. This real estate investment trust (REIT) has 27 apartment complexes across the United States. Its diversified portfolio of 13,275 residential suites is spread across underrated states such as Colorado, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. 

While the company has some exposure to Canada, it’s not as large as its U.S. holdings. 

After shedding more than 20% in value in the second half of last year, the REIT has started showing signs of bottoming out of one-year lows. Now, improving fundamentals and rising rents could push the stock higher. 

Improving profit metrics

Morguard North American Residential has started seeing strong rent collections amid the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Overall, rent arrears and deferrals as of December 31, 2021, shrunk to $9 million from $20 million as of the start of the year. Consequently, the REIT remains optimistic about seeing strong cash collections in 2022.

While net operating income in the fourth quarter shrunk to $31.7 million from $33.3 million, Morguard North American Residential still bounced back to profitability, posting a net profit of $4.9 million versus a $357.4 million net loss posted in 2020.

Valuation

The battered $1.07 billion REIT looks like it’s trading at a discount. Units of the REIT currently trade at a price-to-book value ratio of 0.50. In other words, the properties are worth twice as much as the publicly traded shares.

A 4.42% dividend yield is another enticing factor worth considering for the highly diversified REIT. With a price-to-earnings multiple of five, there is no doubt that Morguard North American Residential is trading at a discount.

For Canadian investors worried about the local economy, Morguard could be an undervalued safe haven. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Should Canadians Hold More Cash in Their TFSAs Today?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA users can balance their holdings between cash and income-producing assets during this inflationary period.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 TSX Stocks for Reliable Long-Term Dividends

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for streams of passive income that are reliable and easy to manage over the long term? These…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TSX Dividend Stocks: How to Earn Tax-Free Income Regardless of the Market’s Direction

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why buying the best dividend stocks on the TSX can help you to earn growing passive income consistently, even…

Read more »

railroad
Dividend Stocks

1 Reason Billionaires Are Loading Up on Railroad Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Billionaires find railroad stocks to be among the valuable and defensive assets to own during an economic crisis.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Stocks for a Growing Dividend Income

| Sneha Nahata

These companies have consistently raised dividends for more than 20 years.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Best Canadian Stocks to Buy: 2 Top Picks to Own for the Long Haul

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian stocks offer both defensive and growth, making them two of the best stocks to buy in…

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Why Manulife Stock Could Be a Top Buy in March

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why investors may want to consider Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) stock in this rather uncertain environment.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors: Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Monthly-Paying Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks could boost your passive income, given their stable cash flows and high dividend yields.

Read more »