Home » Investing » 3 of the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks for a Stable Passive Income

3 of the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks for a Stable Passive Income

What’s hot amid rising inflation?

Posted by Vineet Kulkarni Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

You must have heard that stocks underperform during rising inflation. Yeah, that’s right! But only to some extent. There are pockets in the financial markets that play well, particularly during an inflationary environment. Here are three such TSX stocks that pay stable dividends and could outperform in the current markets.    

Enbridge

Many investors avoid growth stocks because of their high stock price swings. And it is absolutely okay to settle for mediocre returns that do not jeopardize your sleep! One such TSX stock that offers long-term stability is Canadian energy pipeline company Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB).

Enbridge is a mature company that operates a stable business model. In the last decade, the company’s earnings grew by 6% CAGR, lower than some top growth stocks. However, ENB stock showcased much lower volatility and dividends that delivered stable shareholder returns.

Moreover, Enbridge is one of the top dividend-paying companies on the TSX. It currently yields a handsome 6%, the highest among Canadian bigwigs. In addition, Enbridge has increased its dividend for the last 26 consecutive years.

Notably, it will likely keep paying its shareholders in the years to come. Its earnings are more derived by its long-term fixed-fee contracts and throughput volumes than the volatile oil and gas prices. As a result, the management gets a reasonable earnings visibility that facilitates stable dividends.

Intact Financial

Another appealing pick for conservative investors is Canadian insurance giant Intact Financial (TSX:IFC). It is a $33 billion property and casualty insurer in Canada with a leading 21% market share. The stock currently yields 2.2%, lower than TSX stocks at large. Though the yield is not that attractive, Intact has delivered market-beating returns in the long term.

Despite being in a relatively uncertain sector, Intact Financial has showcased superior financial growth. In the last decade, its revenues grew by 10% CAGR, while the net income increased by 16% CAGR. As a result, IFC stock returned almost 300% in the same period, notably beating the TSX Composite Index.

Importantly, Intact will likely continue to grow steadily, mainly because of its leading market share and scale. In addition, its in-house underwriting and expansion of distribution channels should also bode well for its earnings growth in the long term.

Hydro One

Utility stocks could be attractive hedges during high market volatility. As the Russia-Ukraine war brought in a fresh streak of uncertainties to economic growth, financial markets tumbled since late February. However, utility stocks have been on the rise, as investors turned to these safe havens in search of dividends. One such TSX stock that has been rising is Hydro One (TSX:H).    

It is a $19.5 billion utility that operates in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province. Hydro One differentiates from peers in terms of its assets. It operates electrical transmission and distribution assets with no exposure to power generation. That means relatively lower capex requirements and more stability to business.

Hydro One stock currently yields 3.3%. It aims to pay 70-80% of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends.

Notably, utility stocks are perceived as safe havens, because of their slow-moving stocks and predictable dividends. Even if the broader economy takes an ugly turn, stocks like Hydro One keep delivering stable shareholder returns, driven by their stable cash flows.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Dividend Stocks for Steady Income

| Sneha Nahata

These companies have strong earnings growth potential and have consistently raised dividends for more than 10 years.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: 3 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Set and Forget in 2022

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians who are hungry for dependable dividend stocks should look to Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) and others before April.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: This 6.5% Dividend Stock Pays You Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can look to gain exposure to recession-proof REITs such as Slate Grocery to generate a stable revenue stream.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys

| Adam Othman

Companies that have proven their return potential and are currently discounted are some of the easiest, no-brainer buys in the…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Growth Stocks to Stash in Your TFSA

| Adam Othman

Since TFSA funds are always accessible, it is the perfect registered account for stashing high-growth stocks for short-term financial goals.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Will Continue to Grow

| Adam Othman

Keep a close eye on these two TSX stocks as market volatility continues.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Collect Passive TFSA Income With These 4 Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA users should be investing and collecting tax-free passive income in 2022 to cushion the impact of rising inflation.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks With Huge Dividends

| Joey Frenette

North West Company (TSX:NWC) is one of many top value stocks for Canadians to buy and hold for the next…

Read more »