Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Cash Every Month for Life!

3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Cash Every Month for Life!

Inflation has been a real drag, which is why dividend stocks are the best way to fight back. And these three give you cash every month to do just that.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Passive income is the perfect solution for Canadians fighting back inflation these days. Suddenly, the cost of your gas, groceries, and everything else has become far higher. Meanwhile, you’re still making the same amount of money! Talk about unfair. And that’s why dividend stocks are ideal.

Dividend stocks provide payment even if stocks are down. This means you can bring in cash on a regular basis, like a paycheque! Even better, many companies increase their dividends each year, like an annual bonus.

But the best kind? Those that deliver dividends each and every month. So today I’m going to cover three dividend stocks that will hand out monthly income just for you.

NorthWest REIT

Real estate investment trusts (REIT) are some of the best dividend stocks to buy for income. But not all are created equal. That’s why I recommend NorthWest Healthcare Property Units REIT (TSX:NWH.UN). The health care property own holds health real estate around the world. It also continues to grow larger and larger, recently announcing the expansion of its Australian health care REIT.

The company now has a portfolio of 197 properties, delivering record results during its latest quarter. This includes $1 billion in investment activity for last year. Needless to say, the company can support its dividend of 5.61%. Furthermore, it remains in value territory trading at 7.13 times earnings.

A $25,000 investment in dividend stocks like this would provide investors with $119 in monthly income.

Pembina Pipeline

Pipeline companies have been going through a growth period, and Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) remains at the top of that list among dividend stocks. Pembina not only continues to rake in cash with the soaring prices of oil and gas, but it’s extending its reach. This includes providing clean energy solutions through its Alberta carbon capture program.

Yet the company remains a steal at these prices, especially when you factor in its monthly dividend. Shares are up 33% in the last year, and it trades at a fairly valued 23.99 times earnings, all while providing its investors with a dividend yield of 5.34%. And honestly, that could rise again very soon thanks to the growth of its business.

A $25,000 investment in Pembina stock would provide investors with $112 in monthly income, as of writing.

Canoe EIT Income Fund

Finally, funds can be fun too, and Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX:EIT.UN) is a solid choice. The company is a closed-ended balanced fund providing incredible dividends to investors. The company invests in stocks across a variety of sectors, all with the goal of creating income. This is Mainly through its solid passive income, but also through value and growth stocks.

Shares of the company are up a solid 24% in the last year for investors, which is pretty great considering it’s a fund and not an out-right stock. As for being one of the dividend stocks to consider, the company offers an incredible 8.58% dividend yield, as of writing!

A $25,000 investment in Canoe would provide you with monthly dividend income of $179 per month, as of writing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS and PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS and PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION.

More on Dividend Stocks

funds, money, nest egg
Dividend Stocks

Want to Retire Wealthy? Follow These 3 Steps

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Prospective retirees can follow three steps to build retirement wealth and secure their financial futures, despite the perennial threat of…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors! How to Get Paid on Weekends Without Lifting a Finger

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're one of the Canadian investors looking for a substantial amount of cash coming in, then this is definitely…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Own for the Long Term

| Robin Brown

If you want a true passive-income strategy, buy these two top-quality dividend stocks, tuck them away, and never sell them.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Without Hesitation Today

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are three of the best and safest Canadian dividend stocks you can buy today to help increase your portfolio's…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Dividends

| Adam Othman

Generate significant returns to create a passive-income stream through these two high-yielding dividend stocks.

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

3 Factors Will Bring the Housing Market to Breaking Point

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s housing market remains red-hot, although economists see things are developing and could lead to a breaking point.

Read more »

energy industry
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best Oil-Related Dividend Stocks to Buy Before March Ends

| Jitendra Parashar

As crude oil prices continue to soar, long-term investors can consider buying these two of the best oil-related dividend stocks…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy That Will Help You Retire Early

| Daniel Da Costa

These two Canadian stocks are some of the best long-term investments you can buy that will help you to reach…

Read more »