Home » Investing » Shopify Stock: A Beaten-Down Growth King That’s Turning a Corner

Shopify Stock: A Beaten-Down Growth King That’s Turning a Corner

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has been skyrocketing this past week and a half, but has the relief rally gotten ahead of itself amid elevated macro uncertainties?

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
Money growing in soil , Business success concept.

Image source: Getty Images

It can be hard to buy severely beaten-down stocks while they’re in free-fall mode. Undoubtedly, a stock that’s fallen over 40% could easily fall by another 40% immediately after you’ve purchased shares. Indeed, Mr. Market does not care when you hit that buy button. In this market, catching a falling knife has been quite painful, given many of the many battered high-multiple stocks have shed well over 70% from peak to trough. Beginners who’ve grown accustomed to quick rewards from buying dips could be in for a rude awakening.

Many dip-buyers have likely already exhausted their dry powder, only to see shares continue tumbling further and further to new multi-year lows. Undoubtedly, buying dips is a good idea if you’re sure a stock has fallen below its true worth. That said, when it comes to many beaten-down stocks, I believe that it may prove to be a wiser idea to be a buyer on the way up. By giving a stock a chance to settle down, one can pick their spots carefully and avoid the pain that comes with catching a falling knife that’s seen its narrative be changed for the worse.

In this piece, we’ll have a look at one battered stock that has shown signs of turning around.

Whether or not there’s another leg lower is a mystery. That said, I think that both firms are attractively valued relative to both the peer group and historical averages. So, without further ado, check out Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP), one of the best TSX growth stocks that have turned a corner recently. The e-commerce juggernaut may be ready to shrug off recent woes. But with so many macro risks out there, it’s hard to tell whether the name is ripe for chasing higher.

Shopify stock: Turning a corner?

Shopify stock has suffered one of its biggest crashes in years, shedding nearly 70% of its value in just a matter of months. It’s a top tech blue chip on the TSX, so there’s no question that a lot of Canadians felt the impact of the tech-driven meltdown. Since bottoming out in early March in the mid-$600 levels, the name has been red hot for those lucky enough to catch it in the $600 range.

The stock is now up over 35% from the bottom. Still, SHOP stock is still sitting down just shy of 60% from the top. Could it be that rate hike fears were overblown? Probably. But there’s also a risk that there could be another leg lower if central banks can’t engineer a “soft landing” after its rate hikes. Indeed, the recession risk seems low, but it’s getting higher. If the yield curve is any suggestion, the economy could fall into recession at some point over the next year.

While there’s nothing wrong with Shopify itself, the macro environment is a huge question mark right now. I think the impact of rates is already more than baked in. But if we do fall into recession, Shopify could get pummeled further, given many of its peers may not be in the best shape to deal with a massive pullback in demand.

Bottom line

Indeed, a bet on SHOP stock may require no “severe” recession, no more hawkish pivots from the Fed, and continued execution from management. The latter scenario seems like a given, but the former two? I’m not so sure, especially given fighting inflation could become the top priority over economic strength over the medium term. In any case, I’d be cautious, as it’s my opinion that the degree of bullishness has gotten a bit out of hand this past week and a half.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify.

More on Tech Stocks

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Tech Stocks

Tech Selloff: 2 Growth Stocks Canadians Can Buy for the Long Run

| Aditya Raghunath

Beaten-down tech stocks such as DocuSign and Mogo provide investors an opportunity to buy the dip and outpace the market…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Consider Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Growth stocks have been notably weak in the last six months. Will we see a sustainable recovery?

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Are Lightspeed and Nuvei Stock Buys Right Now?

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies continue to grow rapidly while their shares offer significant discounts.

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Why Payfare Stock Jumped Another 11% on Thursday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Payfare (TSX:PAY) stock rose another 11% on Thursday, as the payment platform reported record revenue up 399% year over year.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Small-Cap Companies Offering Excellent Buying Opportunities

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth potential, these three Canadian small-cap stocks could deliver superior returns.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: When Will it Hit $1,000?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock continues to climb higher after several months of volatility, but will it soon hit $1,000?

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Tech Stocks

Transition to EVs: 2 TSX Stocks Are Dream Investments

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX growth stocks are must-buys today as Canada’s transition to electric vehicles accelerates.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Growth Stocks That Are Charging Higher Today

| Robin Brown

TSX growth stocks are seeing a very strong recovery in the past week. Here are two stocks I would be…

Read more »