Home » Investing » 1 Canadian TSX Stock I’d Buy Above All Others

1 Canadian TSX Stock I’d Buy Above All Others

CP (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP) stock is a number one buy right now, even at all time highs. With all the drama behind it, the company can ride it straight to the top.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP) continues to trade near or at all-time highs. Share have risen 3% in the last year and 10% year to date, though that’s lower than the 15% climb earlier this month.

Yet there are some Motley Fool investors who may not be convinced about CP stock, and I don’t blame them. The railway company has been the focus of several issues recently, including a strike that could have added to supply-chain woes and the battle over Kansas City Southern Railway.

But honestly, I’m still picking CP stock as a solid long-term hold. Here’s why.

No more drama

CP stock first had to deal with the battle for KCS with Canadian National Railway. The railway deal made more sense for CP, because its rail lines don’t overlap with KCS’s, though CNR’s rail lines do. There were also huge issues within CNR as well. Despite a larger bid price, CP stock won the deal and is now the only railway that runs from Canada down into Mexico.

As for the work stoppage, a strike was narrowly avoided by the company, but an agreement was made. It couldn’t have been worse timing for CP stock. Supply-chain woes made a work stoppage unthinkable, especially in terms of fertilizer coming in time for spring planting. Therefore, a deal was made, and now the company won’t have to worry about another stoppage in the future.

These issues were certainly big ones. However, they are now in the past. The drama from both the strike and the KCS decision are now behind CP stock, so the company can now move on. In fact, it could be argued that CP has never been in a better position!

Strong finances

CP stock was able to take on KCS and deliver on the work stoppage because the company has a strong balance sheet. That remains the case, and despite all this drama, the company still managed to come out strong during its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings report in January.

The company increased its revenue to $2.04 billion, with diluted earnings per share decreasing to $0.74 due to acquisition-related costs mainly in the fourth quarter. Revenue for the year was up 4%, reaching $8 billion in 2021, with diluted EPS increasing to $4.18.

Granted, acquisition costs will continue to be a part of the company’s future. But it has cash on hand to help pay that down over time. And now doesn’t need to worry about a work stoppage at the crucial point. With its earnings due out on Apr. 27 for the first quarter, investors should still pay attention to the company’s payment plans.

Cash right now

Right now, CP stock is a solid company that continues to grow. Analysts give it a consensus target price of $107 as of writing, which is certainly fair. That company’s all-time high is now at $105 per share, after all.

Then there’s the dividend to consider. CP stock offers a stable 0.77% dividend yield for investors. However, that could very well jump in the future. The company recently slashed the dividend due to the growth moves it made. However, before that, it offered investors $3.04 per share per year. Now, that’s down to $0.76 per share per year. It’s a massive drop, but one I’m sure the company will increase once more. Before that, it boasted a compound annual growth rate of 11% over a decade.

Foolish takeaway

CP stock is a solid purchase for those wanting dividend growth, share growth, and stability in the years to come. Shares are up about 150% in the last five years alone, with even more growth on the way. It remains the top choice in railway stocks within the duopoly from the recent KCS purchase. And that alone gives investors enough reason to want to buy up this stock for the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns Canadian Pacific Railway Limited. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway.

More on Stocks for Beginners

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Stocks for Beginners

Why Your Net Worth May Not Be as Important as You Think

| Jed Lloren

A lot of investors obsess over their net worth. Here’s why it may not be as important as you think.

Read more »

Choose a path
Stocks for Beginners

Starting Is Easy: Picking an Easy Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a good mix of investments to start your portfolio with? Forget volatility and uncertainty. Starting is easy with…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Sector ETFs by BMO That Could Outperform in 2022

| Tony Dong

The Canadian banking and energy sectors tend to do well in a rising interest rate and inflationary environment.

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada (TSX:AC) Doubling Capacity: Buy the Stock?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors’ long wait for the exponential growth of Air Canada post-pandemic could be over soon if the company meets its…

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

2 Commodity Stocks That Could Finish 2022 Strong

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) is one commodity stock that could provide upside and greater diversification in another rocky year.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Stocks for Beginners

Early Retirement: 2 TSX Stocks to Help You Meet Your Financial Goals

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these two TSX stocks could help you grow your savings fast for your early retirement goal.

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada: Is the Risk in AC Stock Worth the Reward?

| Daniel Da Costa

Air Canada is on the verge of a major recovery. But with all the risks that the business still has,…

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

How to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in learning how to invest but don’t know where to start? Here are some helpful tips!

Read more »