Got $1,000? 3 Growth Stocks That Are Super Cheap to Buy

A $1,000 capital pot is enough to buy one to three growth stocks that could deliver far superior returns in 2022.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA
| More on:
stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Resiliency best describes Canada’s primary stock exchange thus far in 2022. Notwithstanding the market uncertainties due to the geopolitical tensions, the TSX began Q2 2022 in record territory. Seven of the 11 primary sectors are up year to date, with energy (+38.51%) and materials (+22.11%) leading the charge.

Buying opportunities are plenty even for those with limited budgets but chasing after superior returns. If you only have $1,000 to spare, three growth stocks are super cheap to buy. You can choose among B2Gold (TSX:BTO), Crew Energy (TSX:CR), and Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B).

Earn two ways

Gold is the proverbial store of value and unchallenged by highly-volatile Bitcoin. Investors move to the world’s most precious metal when markets are shaky or unstable. B2Gold in the materials sector outperforms the broader index year to date (+19.55% versus +3.44%).

On April 1, 2022, the gold stock advanced 2.79% to $5.90. Market analysts covering B2Gold forecast a 28.81% appreciation, on average, in 12 months. The overall return should be higher as the company pays a 3.44% dividend. Prospective investors can earn two ways, capital gain and dividends.

This $6.24 billion low-cost senior gold producer from Vancouver operates three gold mines abroad (Mali, Nambia, and the Philippines). B2Gold also has exploration and development projects in Colombia, Finland, and Uzbekistan. In 2021, management reported a record annual total gold production, the thirteenth consecutive year that it did.

After a very successful year for exploration in 2021, B2Gold has earmarked a budget of around $65 million to conduct an aggressive exploration campaign this year. The company’s ongoing strategy is to maximize profitable production from mines, and further advance development and exploration projects. It will also pursue new opportunities and continue to pay an industry-leading dividend yield.

Top price performer

Crew Energy is among TSX’s top price performers entering Q2 2022. At $4.81 per share, the trailing one-year price return is 307.63%. The small-cap energy stock had a total return of 410.72% last year and is up 68.18% year to date. It could deliver the same explosive returns if oil prices remain elevated throughout 2022.    

This $733.43 million growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer had an incredible comeback in 2021 following a $203.18 million loss in 2020. Crew’s net income for the year reached $205.29 million. Total petroleum and natural gas sales increased 141.31% versus the previous year. Notably, adjusted funds flow increased 222.89% year over year to $132.87 million.

Cheapest in the lot

Bombardier is perhaps the cheapest among all growth stocks. The industrial stock trades at only $1.43 (-14.88% year to date), although market analysts see a return potential between 67.13% ($2.39) and 127.27% ($3.25) in one year. Besides the 7% revenue growth to US$6 billion in 2021 versus 2020, Bombardier achieved its first full year of positive free cash flow since 2010.

This $3.41 billion company is known in the aviation industry for its exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft boasts cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. For 2022, management aims to grow capacity, expanding service centres, and build new facilities (service and maintenance stations).

Scoop one or all

The gold miner, oil & natural gas producer, and business jet manufacturer are cheap, but excellent buys this month. Scoop one or all with your $1,000 for superior returns in the near term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold.

