Home » Investing » Enbridge Stock: A Dividend-Rich Pipeline Stock to Watch Now

Enbridge Stock: A Dividend-Rich Pipeline Stock to Watch Now

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) stock looks like a great dividend to own as inflation and interest rate hikes take control.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
oil and natural gas

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian energy stocks have really heated up over the past few years! The dividend-rich pipeline stocks, in particular, are looking quite intriguing now that industry tailwinds are blowing in full force. Now, midstream firms are less sensitive to underlying commodity price fluctuations, but they still benefit from robust demand. With the Ukraine-Russia crisis seemingly getting worse by the day, the demand for domestic energy transportation has arguably never looked this robust.

Time to consider dividend-rich pipeline stocks like Enbridge?

Undoubtedly, the U.S. release of oil reserves has caused some cooling in the high price of oil. And with various producers ramping up, oil prices could continue to descend closer to that US$80-$90 level. Even as oil prices fall to a normalized price below US$100, the pipelines will still benefit as more liquids (or gases) will be needed across the continent.

Arguably, I’d rather be in the pipeline stocks than the producers, given they’re less influenced by near-term movements in commodity prices. Further, they generate ample amounts of free cash flow. The only issue may be regulatory roadblocks in front of new cash-flow-generative projects. Still, with high barriers of entry and other attributes, the top pipeline plays seem like very attractive names to watch for those seeking value and dividend growth over a prolonged period of time.

Pipeline stocks rich with cash flow and dividends

In this piece, we’ll have a closer look at one top dividend heavyweight in the midstream energy space that can not only help you build wealth but can also help you keep your portfolio’s head above water as the choppy market waters continue through 2022 and 2023. With a recession potentially in the cards for mid-2023 or early-2024 (it seems unlikely in 2022, given the U.S. yield curve just inverted), it’s value and sustainable dividend payers you’ll want to hold, as we move through this inflationary storm that may evolve to become somewhat stagflationary.

Without further ado, consider Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB). The top Canadian pipeline stock looks cheap, with the means to outperform the broader TSX Index over the next few years.

Yes, pipeline stocks like Enbridge aren’t cutting edge by any means. But they do generate ample amounts of real cash and could benefit from a continued rotation out of speculative sales growers back into the firms that generate real earnings.

Enbridge stock: momentum and dividends together!

Enbridge stock is a dividend play most Canadians are familiar with. The stock boasts an enviable dividend near 6%. Best of all, it’s a sustainable payout. Indeed, the dividend alone can help Canadian investors make it through inflationary times. By holding cash, you’ll get dinged by around 6% (the current rate of inflation in Canada). But with shares of ENB, you can retain your purchasing power and even a bit more as the stock continues its ascent.

Up nearly 20% year to date, Enbridge is feeling the impact of higher commodity prices, which in turn, brings forth the demand for increased energy transportation. Over the coming months, count me as unsurprised if Enbridge hits a new all-time high at around $65 per share, as it finally feels what it’s like to have industry conditions working for and not against it.

At around 21 times trailing earnings, Enbridge is historically pricy. Still, given the magnitude of dividend growth that could be on the horizon (think high double-digit annual dividend growth), the price of admission seems more than worthwhile in my books.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Don’t Ignore This Energy Stock’s Small Dividend

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Enerplus (TSX:ERF)(NYSE:ERF) could be a top energy stock that most investors are overlooking right now in this environment.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Suncor Eyes Growth With Key Transition

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why energy investors seeking growth may want to consider Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU), given the company's strategic growth shift.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Energy Stocks

Analyst Hikes Growth Potential for Cameco Stock by 67%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco (TSX:CCO)(NYSE:CCJ) stock recently received an upgrade, with a shift towards nuclear power leaving the potential for immense growth.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Why Oil Stocks in Canada Are Popping

| Adam Othman

Canadian oil stocks are rising, and several possible factors could make them even more attractive investments for TSX investors.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Why Enbridge Stock Remains 1 of My Top Picks

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why long-term investors looking for defensive value may want to consider Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) stock.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Long-Term Investors: 4 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Immediately

| Daniel Da Costa

Energy stocks are some of the best stocks to buy right now given all the tailwinds the industry is seeing.…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Should You Buy Enbridge or Suncor Energy Stock for Retirement Income?

| Andrew Walker

Dividend investors in search of above-average yields and distribution growth are moving back into the energy sector.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks Yielding Up to 6.5%

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Freehold Royalties and Peyto Exploration are two energy stocks to buy for oil and gas exposure - they're top dividend…

Read more »