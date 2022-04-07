Home » Investing » 2 Defensive Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

2 Defensive Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) stock is an intriguing dividend growth bargain for those fearful of an economic slowdown in 2022.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
tech and analysis

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend growth stocks are among the best types of investments for younger investors who have decades to hold. In this piece, we’ll have a closer look at two that are going through an intriguing, albeit bumpy, transition. Consider shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), two of my favourite Canadian dividend growers with durable, predictable, and growthy businesses.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands is a business that’s built for the long haul. The three brands under the QSR umbrella are under a bit of pressure these days. Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen are some of the most cherished fast-food firms in the space, but the COVID pandemic, labour woes, and inflationary pressures have made for quite the ugly backdrop.

Undoubtedly, the most underwhelming part of QSR is that it’s fallen behind some of its peers in the quick-serve restaurant scene. While management isn’t best-in-breed in my opinion, I do think the power of each one of the firm’s brands will shine through at the end of the day. For that reason, QSR stock is an enticing buy on the dip, even if we’re due for a BA.2 Omicron resurgence that could cause dining room closures in the future.

It’s easy to slam Restaurant Brands for its weak performance over the past five years. But billionaire investor Bill Ackman is still a believer. With three great brands (and now a fourth in Firehouse Subs) for one low price, QSR stock is an enticing dividend deal that’s too good to pass up.

Arguably, QSR has the most upside once pandemic headwinds fade. Further, the firm’s relentless spending on technological initiatives should finally begin to pay dividends. At writing, QSR stock goes for $73 and change per share, alongside a dividend yield just shy of 3.8%.

The stock is stuck in a rut. And it’s unclear how it’ll rise out. In any case, I do view fast-food firms like QSR as resilient in the face of recessions. With the yield curve inverting last week, defensive investors ought to give QSR a second look before it has a chance to rally on the back of a rotation back into risk-off value plays. Of all the fast-food firms today, QSR stock looks to be one of the cheaper in the batch!

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Couche-Tard is a convenience store operator that could get active on the acquisition front again. It has a considerable amount of cash on the balance sheet, but its takeover attempts have gone quite sour of late. French grocer Carrefour and Caltex Australia flopped, and Couche could face greater resistance from national regulators moving forward if it’s looking for an elephant, especially amid COVID.

Undoubtedly, French regulators didn’t like the fact that one of its big grocers was being acquired amid a crisis. Could it change its mind in the future? Possibly. In any case, don’t expect Couche to chase if the price isn’t right. It’s all about creating value, not news for the stock price.

Even if Couche doesn’t buy an elephant, it could acquire numerous tuck-in plays. Of course, it could use a nice foundation to break into new geographies. In any case, we’ll have to wait and see what the firm does next. At new highs, I still view the c-store kingpin as dirt-cheap. At 17.6 times trailing earnings, ATD stock looks like a bargain hiding in plain sight on the TSX.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette owns Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. and Restaurant Brands International Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International Inc.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

1 Top Canadian REIT Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the key reasons why CAPREIT could be one of the best Canadian REIT stocks to buy now and…

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Stocks for Beginners

Why goeasy Stock Fell Over 11% in the 1st Week of April

| Puja Tayal

goeasy (TSX:GSY) fell more than 11% this month, as Canada's central bank and the U.S. Fed increased interest rates. Should…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks That Could Serve as the Foundation for Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that you could build a portfolio around? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Just Starting to Invest? 2 Stocks for Beginners

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians who are first-time investors on the TSX have two excellent choices for income and capital growth in Q2 2022.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Stocks for Beginners

3 Perfect Buys for Novice Investors

| Adam Othman

Instead of hunting for hidden gems that may or may not pay off and carry significant risk, novice investors should…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Stocks for Beginners

Worried About Investing? 4 Recession-Resistant Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're hesitant to invest your hard-earned money in this economic environment, here are four of the best Canadian stocks…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks That Are Must-Buys for New Investors

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you new to investing? If so, these three Canadian stocks should be at the top of your watch list…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

VEQT vs XEQT: Which ETF Portfolio Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

| Tony Dong

Vanguard and BlackRock’s most popular 100% equity ETFs go head to head.

Read more »