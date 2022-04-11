Home » Investing » Is TD Bank (TSX:TD) Still a Good Dividend Stock to Start a TFSA Focused on Passive Income?

Is TD Bank (TSX:TD) Still a Good Dividend Stock to Start a TFSA Focused on Passive Income?

TD Bank has historically been a great stock to own for passive income. Should new TFSA investors buy TD stock now?

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors are using their self-directed TFSA to build portfolios of dividend stocks that can generate reliable and growing passive income for years. The great thing about the TFSA is that the tax-free earnings can go straight into your pocket, and seniors don’t have to worry about the income triggering a clawback on their Old Age Security (OAS) pensions.

Good stocks to own tend to have strong track records of dividend growth supported by rising revenue and higher profits. TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) fits that description and has been a top stock for income investors over the years. Let’s take a look at the current situation to see if TD stock is still an attractive pick right now.

Earnings

TD generated more than $14.6 billion in adjusted net income in fiscal 2021 and finished the year with a CET1 ratio of 15.2%. The metric is a measure of the bank’s capital position and indicates how well TD can withstand an economic shock. The government regulator requires the Canadian banks to have a CET1 ratio of at least 9%, so TD wrapped up 2021 with significant excess cash. This is important, as it means TD has the safety net in place to ride out any additional turbulence in the markets.

Banks will soon see their corporate tax rate rise to 16.5% from 15%. This will put a small dent in cash flow available for dividends in the future. A retroactive surtax of 15% is also being applied to their 2021 earnings, according to details recently revealed in the 2022 federal budget.

Growth

TD recently announced a US$13.4 billion all-cash acquisition in the United States that should drive strong future growth. The deal to buy First Horizon will make TD a top-six retail bank in the U.S. and adds more than 400 new branches to the American operations. TD has built its American business over the past 15 years, and investors will benefit from economic expansion in the U.S. market.

Dividends and share buybacks

Investors should get a generous dividend increase for fiscal 2023. TD is one of the best dividend-growth stocks in the TSX Index in the past two decades with a compound annual dividend-growth rate of more than 10%. That has a significant impact on total returns for buy-and-hold investors and puts more cash flow in the pockets of investors seeking passive income.

The bank raised the dividend by 13% for fiscal 2022 and is using some of its extra funds to buy back stock. At the time of writing, TD trades near $97 per share and provides a 3.7% dividend yield.

Risks

The stock is back below $100 per share after suing to $109 earlier this year. Additional downside is possible in the near term. Rotation out of the banks picked up steam after the recent inversion of bond yields in the United States. Long-term bonds normally offer higher yields than bonds with shorter maturity timelines. At the time of writing, the U.S. 30-year yield is actually lower than the five-year yield. The inversion event is widely believed to be a warning that a recession is on the way in the next two years.

Rising mortgage rates might be another risk to TD and its Canadian peers that hold significant residential real estate loans on their books. A sharp rise in borrowing costs will cool off the housing market, and if rates rise too high too quickly and remain elevated for a few years, the housing market could see a meaningful downturn. This isn’t the likely outcome, but investors should keep the possibility in mind when considering TD as an investment.

Is TD a good stock to buy now?

Despite the near-term risks, TD deserves to be a core TFSA pick for investors seeking reliable passive income. Buying the stock on dips has proven to be a rewarding strategy over the long haul, and this time shouldn’t be different.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

analyze data
Bank Stocks

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO): 1 of My Favourite Stocks to Buy as the Fed Hikes Rates

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) is a value stock that could pay massive dividends, even if a 2023 recession is just…

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock – Is the Flat Yield Curve a Threat?

| Andrew Button

Some say the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock might be threatened by a flat yield curve. Is it?

Read more »

investment research
Bank Stocks

Value Investors: The Best Big Six Bank to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

National Bank stock (TSX:NA) offers the best price for value investors, but the real question is whether that's enough to…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Bank Stocks

TD Stock: Discounted and Buyable After This Week’s Plunge Below $100

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock isn't the only bank that's falling fast, but it may be among the first to bounce…

Read more »

edit CRA taxes
Bank Stocks

New Canadian Bank Tax: Should You Buy or Sell Bank Stocks Now?

| Andrew Walker

Canadian bank stocks have taken a big hit in the past two months. Is the pullback overdone?

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Looking for TFSA Anchors? 3 Big Banks Are in Expansion Mode

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians looking for TFSA anchors can pick from three big bank stocks with considerable future growth opportunities.

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Bank Stocks

TD Stock’s Recent Move Proves Why it’s the Best of Bank Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock is banking on growth from the United States, introducing several new ETFs for investors to consider on…

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

1st Time Investors: Top TSX Bank Stocks to Buy in April 2022

| Vineet Kulkarni

Canadian bank stocks look attractive at the moment with rates on the rise.

Read more »