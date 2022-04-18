Home » Investing » 2 of the Best Canadian Gold Stocks to Buy Now

2 of the Best Canadian Gold Stocks to Buy Now

Gold stocks are some of the best Canadian stocks you can buy in this environment, and these are two of the top-performing companies to consider.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
Gold bars

Image source: Getty Images

Gold and gold stocks are assets that many investors like to have at least a little exposure to in their portfolios at all times. With all the uncertainty and rapid inflation in this environment, the precious metal has come back into favour, leading many investors to look for the best Canadian gold stocks they can buy.

When the price of gold has momentum and is gaining value week over week, it’s not uncommon to see every gold stock in the sector gain value.

However, just like every other industry, over the medium and long term, the best companies will continue to outperform. Plus, since we don’t just want to buy a gold stock for this environment but also one that we can hold in our portfolio for years, it’s paramount to make sure the Canadian gold stocks we buy are the best of the best.

With that in mind, if you’re looking to add gold exposure to your portfolio this week, here are two of the best Canadian gold stocks to buy now.

A top growth stock to own for years

One of the best ways that gold stocks and investors of the companies see major gains is, of course, when the price of gold is rising. However, just like any other industry, if these companies can increase their production, they can also grow their sales.

So, in an environment such as we’re seeing today, one of the best gold stocks to buy is a top growth stock like Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX)(NYSE:EQX).

Equinox is one of the newest gold producers, only commencing production back in 2018. Despite its relatively short period of operation, though, it’s rapidly ramped up its production. The stock now has eight producing mines, with another four in development. Furthermore, it’s expecting to produce more than 650,000 ounces this year, as it continues to grow toward its target of one million ounces a year.

Equinox’s financials have been improving significantly, as gold has rallied in recent years, and as it continues to increase production dramatically. However, you can still buy the stock relatively cheap today, despite this impressive execution so far.

That’s why, in my view, if you’re looking for some of the best gold stocks to buy today, Equinox is certainly worth consideration.

One of the best Canadian gold stocks to buy and hold long term

While Equinox can offer investors a tonne of upside, it could be highly volatile. So, if you’re looking for a more reliable gold producer to buy and hold for the long haul, one of the best stocks to consider today is B2Gold (TSX:BTO)(NYSE:BTG).

B2Gold is one of the safest gold stocks you can buy, because it’s one of the lowest-cost producers, it has a net cash position, and it has a long track record of execution. In addition, because it’s such a low-cost producer and has top-notch operations, B2Gold offers an attractive dividend, as it’s constantly returning cash to investors.

While its production growth will be nowhere near Equinox’s over the coming years, B2Gold has seen its production grow for over a decade. Plus, because its growth is slower, the company can keep its costs in check and remain a reliable, low-cost producer.

So, if you’re looking for high-quality stocks to buy and hold for the long haul, B2Gold is one of the best to consider in the gold industry.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa owns B2GOLD CORP. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Here’s a Lower-Risk Precious Metal Option

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a lower-risk precious metal option for your portfolio? Here's a unique pick that is not your traditional mining…

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Silver Mining Stocks Canadians Can Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Equity markets are expected to remain volatile in 2022 making silver mining stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals top bets…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Canadian Precious Metals Stocks to Watch as Gold and Silver Soar in Price!

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Gold (TSX:AEM)(NYSE:AEM) is a Canadian gold stock that could surge much higher if prices are to test their…

Read more »

Choose a path
Metals and Mining Stocks

Forget Tesla and Buy This Lithium Stock Right Now!

| Aditya Raghunath

Tesla has generated staggering wealth for long-term investors but might underperform the broader markets in the near term.

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Gold Stocks to Buy if You Think a Pullback Is Coming

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors who anticipate a market correction soon can rebalance their portfolios and seek safety in two TSX gold stocks.

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Gold Stock and 1 Metals Stock for Diversification

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Gold stock Agnico-Eagle offers inflation protection. Teck Resources stock offers exposure to commodity cycles. Both offer diversification.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should You Buy Kinross Gold or Barrick Gold Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

Investors are searching for the best gold stocks to buy for their portfolios.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Red-Hot Gold Stocks to Buy in April

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Precious metals are gaining momentum, which should spur investors to scoop up gold stocks like Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD).

Read more »