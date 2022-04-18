Home » Investing » Warren Buffett Is Buying Energy Stocks: Should You?

Warren Buffett Is Buying Energy Stocks: Should You?

Warren Buffett is buying energy stocks. Should Canadians buy TSX energy stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU)?

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
Oil pumps against sunset

Image source: Getty Images

Warren Buffett is buying energy stocks in 2022. Berkshire Hathaway’s latest 13-G report revealed a number of holdings, including one brand-new energy play initiated this year. In this article, I will explore Warren Buffett’s latest energy investment and what it means for investors.

Buffett buys Occidental Petroleum

In March, Warren Buffett bought Occidental Petroleum shares through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway. He acquired $5.1 billion worth of shares in just one week, making it Buffett’s biggest stock purchase in many years. In a statement, Buffett said that OXY was a bet on long-term oil prices and the quality of the Permian Basin oil field.

So, Buffett thinks that oil prices are likely to go up and that Occidental Petroleum is a particularly valuable oil field. The question for Canadian investors is, “should you follow Buffett or look for a comparable Canadian energy play?”

Tax considerations

One factor that Canadian investors must consider when emulating Buffett is the fact that Buffett mostly owns American stocks. Dividend-paying U.S. stocks have an extra dividend tax that you can’t avoid by holding your shares in a TFSA. It’s a 15% withholding tax imposed by the IRS, not the CRA. The only registered Canadian account that the IRS acknowledges is the RRSP. So, unless you’re buying oil stocks in your retirement account, you might want to consider Canadian alternatives to Buffett’s energy plays.

Where Suncor Energy comes into the picture

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is a Canadian energy stock that Warren Buffett has owned in the past. Much like Occidental Petroleum, it is in large part a play on oil prices. Both OXY and SU are integrated energy companies — companies that extract, refine, and sell crude oil. These types of companies make more money the higher the price of oil goes. When the price of oil rises, E&P companies’ revenue rises, but their costs don’t necessarily rise. So, their profits increase.

We can see this phenomenon at play in Suncor’s most recent earnings release. In the fourth quarter, Suncor delivered the following:

  • $3.144 billion in funds from operations (FFO) — up 157%
  • $1.29 billion in operating earnings — up from a $109 million loss
  • $1.55 billion in net income — up from a $168 million loss
  • $3.7 billion in net debt reduction

Those are very strong figures. All earnings and cash flow metrics were improved from the prior year, and Suncor even managed to pay off a pile of debt to boot, which is truly impressive. And all of this was made possible thanks to the soaring price of oil.

In 2020, Suncor lost money because the price of oil was too low for it to turn profits. In 2021, the price of oil rose, and Suncor started making money again. In 2022, the price of oil is even higher. If this situation persists, then SU will make even more money this year than last year. That should take its stock price even higher still.

So, if you want to copy Buffett’s energy plays, consider Suncor. It’s not exactly what Buffett is holding now, but it’s very similar to Buffett’s current energy plays, and its dividends get much better tax treatment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button owns Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares).

More on Energy Stocks

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge the Best Energy Stock to Buy in This Environment?

| Daniel Da Costa

Enbridge is a top energy stock, especially for dividend investors, but is it the best energy stock to buy for…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

Lock In a 6% Yield With 3 Generous Stocks

| Adam Othman

The importance of a high yield gets proportionally higher as the stock’s capital appreciation gets lower -- i.e., when you…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks: Earnings Reports to Watch for Next Week

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Expect strong earnings for energy stocks Mullen and Prairie Sky Royalty, as strong oil and gas prices can be expected…

Read more »

Path to retirement
Energy Stocks

Gen Z Investors: 1 Solid TSX Stock to See You to Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gen Z investors need some stability after growth stocks went down, and this TSX stock offers that in spades over…

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

ZEO vs. XEG: Which Energy Sector ETF Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

| Tony Dong

Canada’s two most popular energy sector ETFs go head to head.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Energy Stocks

Natural Gas Stocks With Returns of up to 390%

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Three little-known natural gas stocks are soaring. Past performance might very well be indicative of future performance for them.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 Unstoppable Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

Consider Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ).

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

TC Pipelines Stock Nearing its All-Time High: Should You Buy?

| Puja Tayal

TC Pipelines’s (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) Keystone XL pipeline is back in debate in the wake of global energy security. Should you buy…

Read more »