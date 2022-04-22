Home » Investing » Air Canada Earnings Preview: What Investors Need to Know

Air Canada Earnings Preview: What Investors Need to Know

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock is rising ahead of its first-quarter earnings on April 26. Stay tuned to know the financial impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on AC.

Posted by Puja Tayal Published
| More on:
Airport and plane

Image source: Getty Images

Air Canada (TSX:AC) is set to release its first-quarter earnings on April 26. This range-bound stock continues to face the aftermath of the pandemic with net debt of $7.12 billion. Although the airline is seeing a recovery in travel demand, high oil prices are eating up its chances of profits. An average fuel cost of $83.9 per litre turned the airline’s positive third-quarter net cash flow into negative cash flow in the fourth quarter. The upcoming earnings will highlight the financial and operational impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on Air Canada. 

Watch out for the war impact on Air Canada’s earnings 

Air Canada was recovering from the pandemic, and now a new challenge has come. In February,  travel between Canada and other countries increased by over 250% but was still lower than the pre-pandemic level. And then came the war on February 24, which significantly impacted airlines on various fronts. Airlines are re-routing their flights to Asia, as Russia banned western airlines from using Russian airspace. Longer routes have increased the cost per flight when fuel prices are above US$100/barrel. There are also some aircraft stuck in Russia. 

Air Canada avoided using the $4 billion bailout money, as the pandemic recovery led to pent-up demand. But now, it is facing a challenge to meet the travel demand with high inflation and tense international airways.

In the upcoming earnings, look for four things: 

  • Fuel cost per litre: I expect it to be US$100 per litre. 
  • Revenue and net loss: Air Canada could see a significant double-digit revenue jump as Canada opened international borders without restrictions. However, a surge in fuel costs could increase its operating expense and lead to a loss, despite significant revenue growth. 
  • Free cash flow: AC is unlikely to post positive free cash flow, but look at the rate of cash burn.
  • Net debt: Watch out for this space to see if there are new loans. 

AC stock’s sensitivity to earnings 

This set of new challenges has capped Air Canada’s stock price to $25. Generally, the stock makes significant strides ahead or after earnings. In the third-quarter 2021 earnings, AC reported its first positive cash flow since the pandemic. That time, the stock surged 18% ahead of earnings and fell 21% for the rest of the month. After the fourth-quarter earnings, the stock fell almost 4% in a week. 

Air Canada stock has surged over 6% this week and could surge further. But I am expecting disappointing earnings. So, there could be a significant dip next week post-earnings. 

Should you buy Air Canada stock at $25 or below? 

Before the war, I expected Air Canada’s stock price to surge to $40 in 2022, but now, even $25 looks like an expensive valuation. 

The airline raised equity capital and took significant debt to stay afloat during the pandemic. It has a total long-term debt of $16.5 billion and a market capitalization of $8.4 billion on a $24.66 stock price. Its total enterprise value after adjusting for liquidity comes to $16.1 billion. 

If any potential bidders were to buy Air Canada, they would have to pay $16.1 billion. In return, they will get the $7.12 billion net debt and years of losses. In 2021, its net loss contracted to $3.6 billion from $4.65 billion in 2020. But rising oil prices and longer air routes will further delay the airline’s return profit. The airline is funding its losses from the $10.36 billion liquidity. As the liquidity dries up, the debt portion will increase. 

When you look at AC stock from the enterprise value perspective, $25 per share looks expensive. Buying the stock is like funding the debt and losses of AC. Do not buy the dip in AC after earnings, as there could be a value correction to reflect its financial situation. Instead, you could invest in tech stocks that have dipped in the selloff but still have long-term secular demand. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy With $300

| Sneha Nahata

Thanks to their resilient cash flows, these companies could continue to pay dividends amid all market conditions.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

If You Buy 1 Stock, Make it This 1

| Demetris Afxentiou

New investors often struggle with where to start investing. There is hope, though! If you buy one stock, this is…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) Stock Falls Below $8: Time to Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

BB stock breaks below crucial level of $8. Is it a buy now?

Read more »

Investing

3 Top Canadian Stocks Worth Adding to Your TFSA

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their excellent growth prospects, these three stocks could be excellent additions to your TFSA.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Energy Stocks

3 Energy TSX Stocks That Could Explode Next Month

| Vineet Kulkarni

Solid earnings growth could propel TSX energy stocks higher.

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Shopify Stock Ahead of Earnings?

| Jed Lloren

Shopify is expected to report earnings in a couple weeks’ time. Should you buy shares today?

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Investing

2 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA

| Daniel Da Costa

If you have room in your TFSA and are looking for some of the best Canadian stocks to buy, here…

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Stocks for Beginners

3 Warren Buffett Quotes to Make You a Better Investor

| Daniel Da Costa

These three quotes from Warren Buffett include some of the best advice you can get on how to buy and…

Read more »