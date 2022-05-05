Home » Investing » 2 Commercial REITs to Counter Housing Market Uncertainty

2 Commercial REITs to Counter Housing Market Uncertainty

Several commercial REITs offer a healthy combination of capital appreciation, preservation, and dividends and are at slightly lower risk than residential REITs.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Community homes

Image source: Getty Images

Real estate has an allure that few other assets can match. Its tangibility, stability, and evergreen nature make it an asset class almost everyone wants a piece of. However, the charms of real estate also come with specific challenges — the most significant of which is the cost barrier.

Even the paltriest real estate assets cost a sizeable sum, especially if you want to buy close to home and live in one of the main metropolitans. If you involve financing in the mix, especially when the interest rates are low, you may need to spend decades and hundreds of thousands “building” your asset, during which it might not offer any returns (other than the price appreciation and your equity).

And contrary to popular belief, real estate is not infallible. Real estate going down was one of the primary triggers of the Great Recession, and even though we are far from it, the Canadian housing bubble is its own dangerous species, making residential real estate a tricky investment.

The solution to both the cost barrier and getting around housing market uncertainty is quite simple: commercial REITs.

Health properties REIT

One of the best reasons to invest in real estate through REITs is that you can gain exposure to property classes you wouldn’t have access to otherwise, and NorthWest Health Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a perfect example. You invest in a marvelous geographically diversified portfolio of healthcare properties through this REIT.

Since healthcare is an evergreen business, financial stability is quite inherent with this particular property class. And financial stability translates well into dividends, even if it doesn’t reflect in the capital-appreciation potential of the REIT.

NorthWest is currently offering a juicy 5.9% yield at a stable payout ratio. The REIT maintained a relatively healthy payout ratio, even in 2020 and sustained its dividends, thanks partly to the virtue of the underlying asset class.

An industrial REIT

If capital appreciation is your goal, Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is a pretty decent option. But that doesn’t mean it only offers growth potential. It also comes with a robust 4.5% yield, making it one of the few REITs with such a healthy growth and dividend potential mix.

The REIT saw a price hike of 80% in the last five years, which annualized, translates into a pretty decent number. And considering the current undervaluation, the prospect of a price rise in the coming years is relatively bright.

However, the REIT is currently sliding down. The price discount (form the peak) is already at 12% and growing. And if you wait for the dip to materialize fully, you may be able to lock in a much tastier yield.

Foolish takeaway

An investment in commercial real estate has its own sets of challenges and risks, and they are mostly associated with the type of assets you have exposure to. Healthcare properties are almost always stable, regardless of the market and economic conditions. Industrial properties, especially the kind Dream Industrial owns, are growing in value thanks to the e-commerce boom.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT and NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Buy These 2 Stocks for Steady Dividend Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian retirees should consider purchasing two blue-chip assets that will deliver steady dividend income and help combat soaring inflation.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 3 Stocks That Will Pay You Monthly

| Adam Othman

Retirees can use DRIPs to turn a relatively modest investment in dividend stocks into a sizeable passive-income stream (given enough…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Oversold Dividend Stocks for $1,000 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even with shares falling to oversold levels, these three passive-income stocks offer $1,000 in annual income for Motley Fool investors…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Primo Water (TSX:PRMW): Is it a Good Buy?

| Adam Othman

Primo Water (TSX:PRMW) is a top defensive stock to buy and hold, whether in a recessionary or inflationary market environment.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

Gildan Activewear (TSX:GIL): An Energetic Asset at a Discounted Price

| Adam Othman

Publicly traded, well-established brands are uniquely positioned to turn their consumers into their investors.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

Forget Rental Properties: 2 Much Better Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy

| Daniel Da Costa

Rental properties can be excellent investments, but these two dividend-growth stocks offer much more potential for investors today.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Generate Passive Income From Equipment Leasing

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Passive income from equipment leasing companies like Toromont Industries (TSX:TIH) is a safe bet.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Make Money Work for You: Earn $8 a Day With 3 Dividend Stocks 

| Puja Tayal

The stock market is where money works for you. You invest money and get capital appreciation and dividends. Here’s how…

Read more »