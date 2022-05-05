Home » Investing » Time to Be Greedy: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy as Recession Fears Mount

Time to Be Greedy: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy as Recession Fears Mount

The stock market is falling, as the Fed’s interest rate hike raises recession fears. It’s time to be greedy and buy three TSX stocks at the dip.

Posted by Puja Tayal Published
| More on:
Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept

Image source: Getty Images

Today, the market is in fear, as the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked the interest rate by 50 basis points (bps) after increasing it by 25 bps in March. The Fed is pulling the stimulus money from the market to curb inflation. This has increased the fear of recession. 

When the market is fearful

The S&P 500 Index fell 3%, increasing its 2022 drop to 13%. The TSX Composite Index fell 2.26%, increasing its two-week decline to 6%. If stimulus money alone were the cause, the stock market wouldn’t have reacted the way it is reacting. It is the fear of a looming recession that is driving the market into a downturn

“Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.” 

Warren Buffett

Here, I will drift a little to the Harry Potter world. Professor Dumbledore said, “It is our choices, Harry, that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.” The same goes for your portfolio. Either you can succumb to fear and sell or brace to be greedy and buy stocks at the dip. 

Which stocks to buy in a recession? Choose stocks on the basis of logic and fundamentals. 

Three Canadian stocks to buy in a recession 

I am not saying the recession has come, but there is no harm in preparing for a contingency ahead. If a recession occurs, it would be because prices of commodities where Russia is a major exporter are rising. It will take time for alternative supplies to fill the gap created by sanctions on Russia. This will divert consumers’ money to energy, commodities, and consumer staples, and impact non-essential sectors like automotive. 

In this scenario, invest in an index ETF, because the market always rebounds after a crash. Buying in the market crash can boost your returns significantly in the uptrend.

Index ETF

Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:HXT) invests in 60 large-cap stocks. These stocks have the ability to bounce back. The index fund allocates assets only to the top stocks and automatically sells underperforming stocks. If you had invested in the HXT ETF in the March 2020 dip, you would have earned a 125% return in two years. This is way above its average annual return of 10.5%. The ETF is down 8% from its April high. Keep buying the dip until the ETF bounces back to recovery. 

Dividend stocks 

Another good investment during a recession is buying into Dividend Aristocrats. There is no stock that beats Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) in the dividend game. Enbridge is earning significant cash flows, as Canada’s strategic importance increases in the current energy crisis. The United States and Europe have banned Russian oil and are looking for alternatives. Canada is one of the alternatives. At present, all existing oil and gas pipelines from Canada to the United States are running at full capacity. 

Enbridge did slow its dividend-growth rate from nearly 10% in 2019 to 3% in 2020 and 2021, but it has continued to pay dividends. It has a more than 50-year history of dividend payments and a 27-year history of growing dividends. The 6% annual dividend yield could provide you with some liquidity in a recession. 

If Enbridge can pay dividends during a recession, it can sustain a recession. 

Real estate stocks

The third recession investment is real estate. Land is limited, and global warming is reducing the land conducive to habitat. A recession could pull down real estate prices, but they will bounce back, as land can never go out of demand. Thankfully, REITs have made real estate investment more affordable. 

Among the Canadian REITs, SmartCentres REIT and Choice Properties REIT are good choices. They have significant exposure to consumer staples like Walmart and Loblaw. The two REITs dipped 9% and 5% from their April high. When their prices fall, distribution yields rise. 

A recession could force REITs to cut dividends, but the above two have the protection of consumer staples. Hence, they could sustain a recession. 

Summing it up, it is time to buy while the market flash sale is live.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Smart REIT.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

Looking for Canadian stocks to buy and never sell? Here are two top growth stocks that you can just buy…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Stocks for Beginners

Loblaw Q1 2022 Earnings Results: Investor Takeaways

| Kay Ng

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock remains a safe pick over the next few years for conservative investors, especially if it dips.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? Check Out These 3 Safe Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians who are new to the investing world can pick from among three safe stocks for beginners.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks to Load Your Portfolio With

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some stocks to load your portfolio with? Here are two great long-term options that will appeal to every…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Stocks for Beginners

BMO Breakdown: Is ZEB or ZWC Better in a Volatile Market?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This volatile market has investors scared, but these two ETFs are strong options for those seeking a strong recovery or…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 3 Must-Have Stocks in Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

TFSAs are important tools that can help investors achieve financial independence. Here are three stocks you should hold in your…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Stocks for Beginners

Have No Time to Invest? 2 Simple Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

If you want to put your money to work but are new to investing, here are two of the best…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

1 Massive Growth TSX Stock That Could Still Double in 2022

| Jitendra Parashar

I won’t be surprised if this Canadian high-growth stock’s solid financial growth trend and underlying fundamental strength help it more…

Read more »