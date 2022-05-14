Home » Investing » 1 Dependable Stock Just Hiked its Dividend

1 Dependable Stock Just Hiked its Dividend

A sizeable dividend raise can be quite significant for passive-income investors, especially if it’s a trend and not an isolated event.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Cogs turning against each other

Image source: Getty Images.

A dividend hike is an unexpected treat when it’s from a regular dividend stock. You might have invested in that stock for its capital-appreciation potential or simply because you could lock in a decent yield, and a dividend increase makes the investment even more worthwhile.

However, a dividend increase from an aristocrat is almost a necessity. It’s practically the reason most investors buy an aristocrat in the first place, and if it doesn’t hike its payouts, even for a year, its investors can become reasonably restless since the company is not keeping up with the pattern. And when an aristocrat raises its dividends, it’s an endorsement that the investor made the right choice.

And one such right choice is Loblaw Companies (TSX:L).

The grocery giant of Canada

Loblaw Companies is the undisputed leader when it comes to grocery stores in Canada. This Brampton-based company has been serving Canadians for more than a century and has established a massive network of grocery stores and pharmacies (the other forte of the company). There are 1,300 locations under the banner of Shoppers Drug Mart.

The overall portfolio of Loblaw is made up of about 2,500 stores in Canada, and almost nine out of every 10 Canadians live within a 10-kilometre radius of one of Loblaw’s stores. This powerful reach/presence is one of the core strengths of Loblaw.

The business model also translates quite nicely into dividend sustainability. Since it’s a grocery and pharmacy company, the probability of its revenues going down in harsh market conditions is quite low.

This means that even when many other businesses find it financially challenging to sustain their payouts, Loblaw might have little trouble in this regard. Its 2020 payout ratio of 45%, which is just a minor rise from the 2019 ratio, is an endorsement of this strength.

The dividend

The company doesn’t score a lot of points when it comes to the yield. It’s currently offering an incredibly modest yield of 1.4%. One reason behind this low number is the incredible post-pandemic bullish phase (which is still going strong), which has pushed the value of the company up by roughly 59% from its pre-pandemic valuation.

But what the company lacks in yield, it makes up for in dividend increases. Since 2018, the company has raised its payouts from $0.27 per share to $0.4050 — a substantial increase for such a short span. The dividend hike from the last quarter alone is roughly 11%, making it much more potent than simply an increase to stay ahead of the inflation.

The company has been growing its payouts for almost a decade, and considering its finances and an evergreen business model, it’s unlikely to cut its payouts anytime soon.

Foolish takeaway

When you are choosing a dividend stock to hold for long in your portfolio, yield is just one of the variables to consider, albeit a very important one. Dividend growth is another compelling reason to choose a stock over another, especially if you want your dividend income to outpace inflation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks for Great Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks offer 6% yields right now.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 REIT That Could Get You Through Any Market Downturn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The stock market continues to fall, creating opportunities for many investors. But this REIT is a strong option for defence…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

4 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Looking for safety in the TSX stock market? Here are four solid stocks that pay attractive, monthly, passive dividend income!

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

Got Your Notice of Assessment? Pay Attention to This Number!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Notice of Assessment isn't just about what you owe; it's about what you can save for the next year,…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investors: 3 Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends

| Jed Lloren

Are you on the hunt for new stocks to add to your portfolio? These three stocks could be great holds…

Read more »

man window buildings
Dividend Stocks

Rental vs. REIT Income: Which 1 Is Right for You?

| Adam Othman

The diluted control (in a REIT) also comes with a diluted risk, which alone might be enough of an incentive…

Read more »

Portrait of woman having fun in the street.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income the Easy Way: Buy These 3 Dividend Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can buy three dividend stocks to create passive income with minimal effort and beat rising inflation at the same…

Read more »