Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Oil Boom: This 6% Dividend Stock Could Go Higher

Oil Boom: This 6% Dividend Stock Could Go Higher

Dividend stocks like Enridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) could boost payouts this year.

Posted by Vishesh Raisinghani Published
| More on:
oil tank at night

Image source: Getty Images

The global energy crisis shows no sign of abating. Inventory is as tight as ever, and global demand is stronger than ever. That’s pushed crude oil to multi-year highs and made producers much more profitable. However, one dividend stock in the sector stands out as the least-risky bet. Here’s a closer look at Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB).

Cash flow pipeline

Calgary-based Enbridge isn’t an oil or gas producer. Instead, it owns and manages one of the largest networks of oil pipelines in North America. The company transports fuel and earns revenue based on volume. In my view, that’s a more stable business model. 

The price of oil is unpredictable. A sudden plunge in demand (like the lockdown in China) or a sudden surge in supply (from OPEC perhaps) could change the outlook quickly. Oil and gas producers are highly sensitive to these shifts. However, the flow of energy across North America is much more predictable and stable. That’s why Enbridge is a safer bet for conservative investors. 

This stability has allowed the company to deliver dividends consistently over 67 years — despite several boom-bust cycles along the way. 

Dividend growth

Enbridge’s dividend yield is already better than most oil producers. While large-cap oil stocks like Suncor offer a 3.8% dividend yield, Enbridge offers 5.88%. Unlike oil producers, Enbridge has never cut dividends. Instead, it has expanded them every year for 27 consecutive years. 

Earlier this year, the management team forecasted dividend growth of 5-7% for the years ahead. I believe dividends could grow faster than that. Alberta premier Jason Kenney told a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday that Canadian oil producers could boost exports to the U.S. by up to one million barrels a day. If this boost materializes, Enbridge could be a prime beneficiary. The premier is pushing for the approval of a new pipeline to carry the excess production. 

Meanwhile, Enbridge has been deploying cash into expansion. Last year, the company purchased the Ingleside Energy Centre port near Corpus Christi for US$3 billion in cash. That’s the largest oil export terminal in North America. 

The company is also actively pursuing delivery agreements with new natural gas facilities that are still under construction. This includes delivery for the upcoming Plaquemines LNG facility in Louisiana, Texas LNG Brownsville LLC project, and NextDecade Inc.’s proposed Rio Grande facility.

Put simply, Enbridge is moving aggressively to expand capacity. That means revenue and profits could surge higher than expected in the years ahead. Investors could anticipate more dividend growth. 

Bottom line

The global energy crisis is persistent. Oil and gas producers are raising dividends now but are still highly sensitive to geopolitical and economic factors. Pipeline giant Enbridge could be a more reliable bet for investors seeking consistent passive income over the long term. Keep an eye on this opportunity as it delivers more dividend growth in the years ahead.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Energy Stocks

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Income Investors: 3 Energy Stocks That Yield up to 6%

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Income investors looking to combat volatility may want to target top dividend-yielding energy stocks like Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB).

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Passive Income: Why Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and 1 More Energy Stock?

| Sneha Nahata

Their solid dividend payment history, high yields, and strong visibility over future cash flows position these companies to enhance shareholders’…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Energy Stocks

Greenlane Renewables Stock Could 3x Your Money, but Buyer Beware

| Kay Ng

Will investors take renewed interest in the renewable natural gas company as an ESG investment?

Read more »

Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Begin Your Wealth-Creation Journey

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and healthy growth potential, these three stocks would be perfect to begin your investing journey.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

1 Discounted and 1 Undervalued Energy Stock to Buy

| Adam Othman

Thanks to the rapid rise and increased demand, it’s easy to find attractively valued energy stocks. However, you can also…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Oil Stocks Are Dirt Cheap: Here’s 1 Buffett Is Buying

| Andrew Button

Warren Buffett has owned oil stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) in the past. Here's what he's buying now.

Read more »

Energy Stocks

2 Top TSX Energy Stocks to Hide From Market Volatility in 2022

| Joey Frenette

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) and another hot TSX energy stock still look unbelievably cheap going into the summer.

Read more »