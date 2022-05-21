Home » Investing » 3 Low-Yield Stocks to Buy for Decent Growth Potential

3 Low-Yield Stocks to Buy for Decent Growth Potential

A low yield doesn’t always mean that the company is a miser with its payouts. Sometimes, it’s the result of the company’s price outpacing the yield by a sizeable margin.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Money growing in soil , Business success concept.

Image source: Getty Images

Buying a dividend stock with a low yield might not make sense from a passive-income perspective, but if that low yield comes with healthy and predictable growth potential, it can be a wise investment from a wealth-building perspective.

It can help you increase the size of your nest egg, and if you want, you might change it for an income-producing asset later on. That might result in better long-term returns than holding a high-yield stock for the same period.

A tech stock

Dividends are a rarity in the Canadian tech sector, and a low yield is a consistent trend there. And from the tech sector standards, Open Text’s (TSX:OTEX)(NASDAQ:OTEX) 2.3% yield is not low. It’s usually under or above 2% and has risen to the current level thanks to the 29.4% fall from its recent peak. However, the discount plus the relatively high yield (considering the stock’s dividend history) is only part of Open Text’s charm.

Thanks to its capital-appreciation potential, the stock is a much more compelling buy. Even taking the current fall into account, it has returned roughly 297% to its shareholders through price appreciation alone. And if you buy the current dip, you may experience similar or perhaps, even better growth in the upcoming decade.

A business information services company

Thompson Reuters (TSX:TRI)(NYSE:TRI) has only been around since 2008, but its roots can be traced back to 1851 when one part of the company (Reuters) came into being in London. It was initially a newspaper company that evolved into a business information services and consultancy firm. It’s one of the most trusted names for market news and research.

The company is a well-established aristocrat and has been raising its payouts for quite a while, but its 1.87% yield is hardly the reason to buy this for your dividend portfolio. However, it’s also a remarkable grower which has risen almost 290% in the last decade. This is slightly lower than Open Text’s performance but doubly impressive considering Thompson Reuters’s market capitalization of $59.1 billion.

An engineering professional services company

WSP Global (TSX:WSP) is all about finding the right engineering solutions for its clients. It caters to multiple target markets, but nearly half of its revenue comes from transportation and infrastructure alone. A decent portion of its new projects are related to cutting-edge technologies and focused on sustainability.

The company has a massive global footprint, and only about a third of its revenue comes from North America and Latin American countries.

It’s also a consistent dividend payer currently offering a low 1.1% yield. However, its capital-appreciation potential is significantly more impressive. The stock has risen by about 174% in the last five years alone, after the 27.4% fall, which might continue for a while yet.  

Foolish takeaway

The three low-yield growth stocks might not be good additions to your portfolio from a dividend perspective. Still, they can add a decent amount of capital-appreciation potential to your portfolio and expedite the pace of its overall growth. Considering their growth potential (and assuming they can sustain the pace), the dividends can simply be considered a bonus.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends OPEN TEXT CORP and WSP GLOBAL INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Adam Othman

Not all high-yield stocks are inherently dangerous, but it’s still a good idea to play it safe and choose companies…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving RRSP investors a chance to buy some top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks on Sale

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap to buy today for a portfolio focused on passive income.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks That Also Pay Investors Tasty Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Growth stocks on the TSX such as goeasy and Brookfield Renewable also provide investors with tasty dividend yields.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: The #1 Way to Earn Passive Income

| Kay Ng

Earning passive income from dividend stocks could be enjoyable. Here are a few tips to simplify your process.

Read more »

Specialty Brands faces higher raw materials costs.
Dividend Stocks

What’s Next for Premium Brands Stock?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Shares of the specialty food production and distribution company have fallen about 25% since last October.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

2 Interesting Buys in Any Market

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here are two intriguing buys in any market climate that offer defensive appeal as well as growth and income earning…

Read more »