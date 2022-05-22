Home » Investing » Why I’m Never Selling This Top Dividend Stock

Why I’m Never Selling This Top Dividend Stock

This top dividend stock is in a sector that will pretty much always grow, with a dividend that’s remained steady and income that comes out monthly. So, I’m never selling.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
edit Balloon shaped as a heart

Image source: Getty Images.

Motley Fool investors may be like me as of late and taking a long, hard look at their investments. I’ll admit, I definitely fell for some of those growth stocks that zoomed upwards and are now falling like flies.

But there are some stocks I’ll stick by no matter what. And that includes one dividend stock that remains up, even today, with the market as it is. I’m no gate keeper, so I will be happy to share my top dividend stock choice — one that I’ll never sell pretty much as long as I live.

NorthWest Healthcare

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) continues to be a strong performer in my portfolio. Shares are down 6%. But since I purchased them two years ago, shares of the company are up an incredible 41% as of writing.

But that’s not why I bought the dividend stock. It’s due to the — you guessed it — dividend. NorthWest stock still offers a 6.23% dividend yield for investors — one that’s dished out each and every month. And even with all that’s going on, the company continues to perform well.

Let’s look at that next.

Stronger and stronger earnings

NorthWest’s most recent earnings results came off the back of a record-setting increase in net asset value of 11% year over year. Results were still strong for its $10 billion portfolio of 229 properties. The company maintained its strong occupancy rate to 97%, and it again saw its net asset value rise a further 15.4%.

Part of the strong growth came down to NorthWest continuing to grow through acquisitions. After purchasing an Australian healthcare REIT and properties in the Netherland, investors are excited about its entrance to the United States market.

This $753 million U.S. acquisition added even more diversification for the global healthcare REIT. But NorthWest maintained that it has even more assets in its pipeline. This includes in the United Kingdom and executing joint ventures.

For the first quarter, revenue was up 10.9% year over year, with same-property net operating income growing by 2.2%. The company also maintained a 14.6-year lease expiry, supported by an average lease expiry of 17 years for its international hospital portfolio.

What analysts say

Analysts weighing in on NorthWest REIT continue to peg it as an outperformer — even as interest rates rise, inflation climbs, and the pandemic eases. Healthcare will always be around, and, therefore, these healthcare properties will always be in use. But NorthWest has proven it can use its recent position to further long-term growth for investors.

Analysts believe the company will continue to seek out acquisitions and expansion, along with macro-trends, such as the move to privatized healthcare in parts of the world. This would include its exposure to the U.S. market.

Therefore, analysts continue to boost their potential upside for the stock, which is now at a target price of $15.31 as of writing. That’s a 18% upside as of writing.

And, of course, you get a solid dividend of 6.23% right now, today. That’s a strong amount of income for such a cheap share price and so much growth potential for the future.

Foolish takeaway

So, there you have it. I’m not selling this stock because, right now, I get plenty of monthly income, and my shares are still up even after the recent market decline. In fact, when in doubt I usually buy more of the stock, because it only means more income coming my way. But as the market corrects, I could be looking at solid returns as well. So, this is one stock I’ll never sell.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? Double it With This Passive-Income Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This passive-income stock has strong growth ahead as well as a solid dividend. This could lead to you doubling a…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Next Dividend Stock I’m Going to Buy

| Puja Tayal

As the fear of recession increases, panic increases. At times like these, a dividend stock can mitigate your portfolio's downside.

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Housing Market in May 2022: Buyers and Sellers Are in a Bind

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Many homebuyers are re-evaluating their options due to rising inflation and mortgage rates, but sellers hope they would change their…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

3 Low-Yield Stocks to Buy for Decent Growth Potential

| Adam Othman

A low yield doesn't always mean that the company is a miser with its payouts. Sometimes, it's the result of…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Adam Othman

Not all high-yield stocks are inherently dangerous, but it’s still a good idea to play it safe and choose companies…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving RRSP investors a chance to buy some top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks on Sale

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap to buy today for a portfolio focused on passive income.

Read more »