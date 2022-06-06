Home » Investing » Revealed: Top Energy Stocks to Hedge Your TFSA

Revealed: Top Energy Stocks to Hedge Your TFSA

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and another top Canadian big oil stock could help hedge your TFSA against a further oil boom.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
Oil pumps against sunset

Image source: Getty Images

TSX energy stocks have been a safe haven for investors this year, with WTI (West Texas Intermediate) prices eclipsing US$120 per barrel for the first time in a long time. Undoubtedly, the price of any commodity can be wildly volatile. Momentum can reverse at the drop of a hat, as we found out back in 2020 and the earlier part of 2021, when growth stocks led the euphoric charge to incredible heights. Indeed, it seemed as though few cared about fundamentals, cash flow, or valuation. All that seemed to matter was price momentum.

These days, growth is out, with “expensive” tech plays now close to the cheapest they’ve ever been from a price-to-revenue standpoint. Taking their place are the hot energy stocks, even the ones with sub-par operations. Higher energy prices have been the tide that’s lifted all boats in the sector. With the ongoing war in Ukraine, which may not end this year, there’s a real chance that high oil could be here to stay longer than expected. This has exacerbated the inflationary environment, sparking a surge in the costs of transportation and many other input costs.

Inflation isn’t good for any firm. The great Warren Buffett stated that it “swindles” almost everyone. And he’s right. For TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) investors, it’s a wise idea to give the hot energy patch a second look, if not for potential gains, dividends, and growth, for a hedge against worsening inflation.

Indeed, oil is at a high point right now. You could argue that prices have nowhere to go but down. JPMorgan’s top boss Jamie Dimon opened up the possibility to US$175 per barrel of oil. That’s unprecedented. But as we all know, unprecedented times call for equally unprecedented moves in markets. The implications of such sky-high oil prices are unclear. Regardless, it could pressure many stocks at the core of your TFSA.

Many firms could feel a hit if even higher oil prices remain the new normal. That’s why it’s wise to view energy stocks as a prudent hedge. Further, I don’t suspect many energy plays have US$150-175 oil baked in, leaving the door open for a potential positive surprise down the road.

Canada’s energy kings are a great buy here

Indeed, Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) are the “Big Two” Canadian energy players, and they’re great buys right here. Even after doubling many times over since their 2020 bottom, they remain dirt cheap from a revenue and earnings perspective. Further, they could get much cheaper, even as shares continue their epic rally.

Currently, Canadian Natural trades at 10.75 times trailing earnings, with a 3.5% yield. As a $100 billion firm, the behemoth is Canada’s energy king. Suncor Energy is a slightly pricier energy firm, with an 11.96 times trailing earnings multiple and a 3.66% yield.

Though CNQ seems cheaper, I think Suncor has more room to run, as activists push the firm to improve upon its shortcomings. Undoubtedly, activists can make a story messy. However, if Suncor can improve its track record while oil takes off further, the stage could be set for a continuation of a rally that could see shares break new highs.

Though I’m not against owning CNQ and SU in a TFSA, Suncor seems like it could have greater upside, as activists encourage the firm to unlock its full potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES.

More on Energy Stocks

energy industry
Dividend Stocks

Why Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) Stock Doubled in 2022

| Vineet Kulkarni

CVE stock has rallied from close to $3 levels during the pandemic crash to $30 today.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks to Buy During a Correction

| Adam Othman

Investors with energy stocks in their portfolio and those who don't should keep an eye on the sector and prepare…

Read more »

Natural gas
Energy Stocks

The 2 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Invest in Canada

| Kay Ng

Tourmaline (TSX:TOU) is one of the best natural gas stocks to invest in, while TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) is one of…

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Energy Stocks

With Cameco Stock up 27%, Is the Stock Finally a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco (TSX:CCO)(NYSE:CCJ) stock has made back 27% in the last two weeks on the TSX but is still down 40%…

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks Are Hot, But 2 ETFs Are Hotter!

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Energy ETFs are as resilient as individual stocks in TSX’s top-performing sector in 2022.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Energy Stocks

Canadian Energy Sector and Geopolitical Realities Investors Need to Understand

| Adam Othman

The energy sector is one of the few on the TSX that is perhaps most heavily influenced by international geopolitical…

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

3 Funds to Buy as Oil Prices Climb

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Oil stock prices are climbing as the price of gas rises at the pump, so make some of it back…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

How to Invest in Canada’s Hot Energy Sector

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite its recent boom, Canada’s energy sector still looks really attractive, with the potential to yield high returns for long-term…

Read more »