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An Ideal TFSA Stock Paying 5.9% Each Month

Peyto Exploration and Development is a TFSA stock benefiting from rising natural gas demand and its position as the lowest-cost producer.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
Key Points
  • Monthly dividend-paying stocks like Peyto Exploration (TSX:PEY) provide frequent income that can be reinvested for compounding growth or used for living expenses, with TFSA investors enjoying tax-free returns on the current 5.88% yield.
  • Peyto is Canada's lowest-cost natural gas producer at $1.04 per mcfe and is well-positioned to benefit from rising demand driven by LNG exports, utilities, and data centres during a major natural gas demand cycle.
  • Recent results show strong momentum with funds from operations up 19% year-over-year to $227.7 million and adjusted EPS of $0.50, while declining debt from strong cash flows could enable future dividend increases beyond the current $0.11 monthly payment.

Investing in monthly dividend-paying stocks gives investors a frequent and regular additional source of income. Over time, this income can be used to reinvest and generate even more dividend income. Or it can be used to help fund everyday living needs. Doing this within one’s TFSA gives the added benefit of zero taxes on all income, further compounding the returns.

In this article, I’ll discuss an unorthodox, but still ideal TFSA stock that’s currently yielding a very attractive 5.9%.

monthly calendar with clock

Source: Getty Images

Peyto Exploration – exposure to the natural gas industry

Most of us have heard the bullish case for natural gas – it’s inexpensive, abundant, and it’s essential in the clean energy transition. Canada’s natural gas has all of these benefits, plus more – it’s secure, reliable, and from a highly trusted source.

In this world of conflict and war and political uncertainty, this is worth more than ever. And it shows in the way the world is turning toward Canada for its energy needs. In response, Canada has stepped up its investment in liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities.

Closer to home, the bullish natural gas thesis centres around the rapidly rising demand from the utility industry, as well as demand from data centres. Altogether, this has created an environment that’s setting up to be one of the greatest natural gas demand periods in a long time.

Peyto Exploration and Development Corp. (TSX: PEY) is one of Canada’s prominent and lowest-cost natural gas producers.

Dividend history

As a natural gas producer exposed to the volatile natural gas commodity market, Peyto has a tough job. But over the years, the company has taken steps to reduce the volatility of the business.

This has been done by aggressively lowering costs, increasing efficiency, and diversifying. Today, Peyto is the lowest cost natural gas producer in Canada, with cash costs of $1.04 per one thousand cubic feet equivalent of natural gas (mcfe).

This has come through in Peyto’s financial performance over the last five years. Despite the fact that Canadian natural gas prices have been volatile and low, Peyto stock continued to pay its dividend of $0.11 per month. The company even increased its monthly dividend by $0.01 back in May.

Recent results for this TFSA stock

While Peyto is not the traditional dividend stock that investors might think about for their TFSA, it is nonetheless well worth considering. There’s a sea change sweeping the natural gas industry, and Peyto is extremely well-positioned within this.

Peyto’s recent results show the resilience and value of this company. Funds from operations came in at $227.7 million, 19% higher than the same period last year. Also, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.50, 19% higher than the same period last year.

The bottom line

Peyto has a lot of potential as an ideal TFSA stock providing monthly income. If one can be comfortable with the higher volatility of a commodity stock, the returns can be quite large. Also, of all commodity stocks, Peyto is one that I would bet on, as the company has focused on mitigating the risks and smoothing the volatility.

Today, its debt balance continues to decline due to strong cash flows, opening the door to possible further dividend increases in the future.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in Peyto Exploration & Development. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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