Hydro One’s long debt maturity and growing asset base make it more resilient to higher borrowing costs than a headline debt number suggests.

Global Borrowing Costs Are at 20-Year Highs: This Dividend Stock Can Still Grow

Hydro One placed $644 million of assets into service in Q2.

A utility can keep every light on and still watch its share price get punished. That’s the strange part about higher bond yields. Nothing has to go wrong with the actual electricity network. Investors simply discover they can earn more elsewhere, while the utility itself faces more expensive borrowing.

Meanwhile, global government borrowing costs recently climbed to multi-decade highs. For dividend investors, that makes one boring-looking line in the financial statements suddenly rather important: When does the debt actually mature?

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Read the debt calendar

Utilities borrow enormous amounts because power lines, substations, and other infrastructure aren’t cheap. When market rates rise, the entire debt balance doesn’t suddenly refinance that afternoon.

A company with long-dated debt has time before today’s higher borrowing costs work through the income statement. A company with a giant maturity next year has considerably less room.

That makes debt duration especially important when evaluating Canadian dividend stocks in this environment. Hydro One (TSX: H) provides a useful example.

Own the connection

Hydro One operates Ontario’s electricity transmission and distribution networks. That puts it directly between new electricity demand and the customers creating it. Data centres, electrification and population growth can require more transmission capacity even if Hydro One never owns the power plant producing the electricity.

The company generally earns regulated returns on approved assets placed into service, which is super important. A proposed transmission line doesn’t generate the same return as infrastructure actually operating and serving customers.

Hydro One placed $644 million of assets into service during the second quarter, up 9% year over year. That gives the growth story something tangible beneath all the talk about AI and rising power demand.

Higher rates don’t hit everything today

At June 30, Hydro One’s long-term debt had a weighted-average remaining term of about 13 years. That doesn’t make the company immune to higher rates. It does mean investors shouldn’t pretend the entire balance sheet suddenly carries today’s borrowing cost.

Here’s the simple sensitivity analysis. For every $1 billion of debt refinanced, one additional percentage point of interest costs equals roughly $10 million of extra annual interest before taxes and any regulatory recovery. That isn’t Hydro One guidance. It simply makes the rate risk easier to picture.

Meanwhile, the company currently pays $0.35 quarterly, or $1.41 annually. The yield is only about 2.8%. Even so, here’s what $10,000 could bring in at writing.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT H $50.96 196 $1.4124 $276.83 Quarterly $9,988.16

That means investors need dividend and earnings growth rather than relying on a huge starting payout. For shares held inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), that growth can compound tax-free, provided the investor has sufficient room.

Bottom line

Higher financing costs can reduce returns if regulatory recovery comes slowly. Construction delays or unfavourable decisions can also push new earnings further into the future. These are all important points to consider. Hydro One’s long debt maturity gives management time, but it doesn’t grant a force field.

High bond yields make utilities work harder for investors’ attention. Hydro One’s advantage is that electricity demand continues pushing Ontario toward additional network investment while much of its debt remains long-dated.

If management keeps turning approved spending into assets that actually enter service and earn regulated returns, the dividend can continue growing even through an uncomfortable borrowing environment. A lower bond yield would help, yet the investment case doesn’t need to sit around waiting for one.