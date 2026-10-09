Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » OPEC+ Can’t Deliver Every Barrel it Promised: This Pipeline Stock Still Gets Paid
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

OPEC+ Can’t Deliver Every Barrel it Promised: This Pipeline Stock Still Gets Paid

Pembina provides energy exposure through contracted infrastructure rather than relying entirely on oil prices.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • The dividend consumes about 55% of adjusted operating cash flow per share.
  • More throughput doesn’t automatically mean more profit.
  • Management targets 5%-7% fee-based EBITDA-per-share growth through 2030.

Oil markets can spend all morning arguing about how many barrels Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) plan to produce.

A pipeline company has a slightly different concern. Who actually needs something moved? Production targets don’t automatically become physical barrels. Wells need to operate, customers need to buy and the product still needs transportation, processing and storage. That creates a different way to invest in energy without placing the entire bet on tomorrow’s oil price.

oil pumps at sunset

Source: Getty Images

Follow the contract

Producers generally make money from commodity prices. Midstream businesses can earn fees for transporting, processing, or storing those commodities.

Some customers reserve capacity under longer-term contracts, providing more predictable cash flow even when energy prices bounce around. Predictable isn’t guaranteed, however. After all, contracts expire, customers can struggle and certain revenue remains volume-sensitive.

Even so, it’s a useful distinction for Pembina Pipeline (TSX: PPL). Pembina operates pipelines, processing plants, fractionation, storage and export infrastructure across Western Canada. And those keep active no matter what’s going on in the markets, pretty much.

Test the dividend first

Before you dive in, it’s important to see how the company’s doing when it comes to its balance sheet. Second-quarter adjusted cash flow from operating activities reached $1.34 per share. Pembina’s quarterly dividend is also at $0.74.

That means the payment consumed roughly 55% of that adjusted operating-cash-flow measure. Importantly, adjusted operating cash flow isn’t free cash left after every project and maintenance requirement is met. Pipelines remain capital-intensive businesses.

That’s why I’d pair the payout calculation with actual project returns. Pembina’s pipeline adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell to $626 million from $646 million in Q2, even as aggregate volumes increased. Meanwhile, facilities adjusted EBITDA rose to $386 million from $331 million.

Looking ahead

A change in Alliance Pipeline tolling contributed to the pipeline decline. That provided a useful reminder for investors. Moving more product doesn’t automatically mean making more money. Contracts and pricing still decide what each barrel is worth to the infrastructure owner.

That said, Pembina targets 5% to 7% compound annual growth in fee-based adjusted EBITDA per share through 2030. If delivered, that could support both the current dividend and future increases. At $66.14, the $2.94 annualized dividend yields about 4.4%. That makes Pembina appealing among Canadian dividend stocks.

There are other points to consider. Project delays, higher borrowing costs, lower customer production and unfavourable contract changes can all hurt returns. Pembina also has some commodity-sensitive activities, so it isn’t entirely insulated from energy prices. A position inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can make the income more tax-efficient, but contracts still need customers capable of paying them.

Bottom line

Investors don’t need to correctly predict every OPEC+ meeting to own energy infrastructure. Pembina already earns from moving, processing and storing production that exists today. Its 4.4% yield also appears reasonably covered by current adjusted operating cash flow.

I’d watch per-share EBITDA growth and completed projects more closely than another production headline. The barrel still needs somewhere to go, regardless of what OPEC+ promised at the meeting.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks

Why Canadians Love Dividend Stocks (and What Beginners Should Know)

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Canadian stocks like Enbridge are prime examples of the many benefits of dividend stocks, such as reliability and income.

Read more »

An engineer works at a hydroelectric power station, which creates renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

Brazil’s Election Has Investors Watching: This TSX Stock Offers a Different Way In

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable gives Canadian investors Brazilian power exposure without making Brazil the entire investment.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Energy Stocks

Reinvest or Take the Cash? How to Decide on Your Dividends

| Andrew Button

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock has a high yield. Should you re-invest or take the cash?

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Energy Stocks

An Ideal TFSA Stock Paying 5.9% Each Month

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Peyto Exploration and Development is a TFSA stock benefiting from rising natural gas demand and its position as the lowest-cost…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Energy Stocks

The IMF Meets Next Week as Debt Costs Surge: I’d Want This Defensive Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Emera offers defensive demand and a 4%-plus yield, but higher interest costs are already reaching earnings.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

I’d Be Betting on Whitecap Resources After a Record Q2

| Joey Frenette

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is an underrated energy performer that might have more to offer following a strong Q2 showing.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

Global Borrowing Costs Are at 20-Year Highs: This Dividend Stock Can Still Grow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Hydro One’s long debt maturity and growing asset base make it more resilient to higher borrowing costs than a headline…

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge a Buy in October? The Yield, the Risk and the Price I’d Pay

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) might be a value buy this October now that much of the premium has been wiped out.

Read more »