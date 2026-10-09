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The IMF Meets Next Week as Debt Costs Surge: I’d Want This Defensive Dividend Stock

Emera offers defensive demand and a 4%-plus yield, but higher interest costs are already reaching earnings.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • The company invests roughly $4 billion annually.
  • Management targets 5%-7% adjusted EPS growth through 2030.
  • Dividend coverage remains reasonable but deserves monitoring.

Utilities are supposed to be boring. Bond markets have recently been doing their best to ruin that arrangement. Higher global borrowing costs can hit a utility twice. Debt becomes more expensive, while investors suddenly have better-paying bonds competing with the stock’s dividend.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meetings arrive next week as long-term government borrowing costs sit near multi-decade highs. That makes a defensive utility’s financing plan almost as important as the electricity it sells. So, where should Canadian investors start to look?

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

Essential doesn’t mean interest-proof

Utility customers don’t stop using electricity because bond yields rise. That provides unusually stable demand. Yet utilities also spend billions on generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure. Much of that spending is financed with debt.

So I’d look for two things: regulated projects capable of earning an attractive return and earnings growth strong enough to absorb higher financing costs. Emera (TSX: EMA) offers both the opportunity and a useful warning.

Rates are already showing up

Emera owns regulated electricity and gas businesses in Canada and the United States. Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) slipped to $0.69 from $0.79 a year earlier, with higher interest expense contributing to the decline.

That’s exactly why investors shouldn’t buy a utility merely because the customer base is defensive. Emera still invested more than $1.7 billion in customer infrastructure during the first half and maintains an approximately $4 billion annual capital plan.

Management targets 5% to 7% adjusted EPS growth through 2030. That growth can support future dividends if new investments earn enough to cover the cost of financing them.

Income now, growth later

Then there’s the strong and substantial dividend to consider. Emera pays $0.73 quarterly, or $2.93 annually. At roughly $68.37, that produces a yield near 4.3%. Here’s what a $10,000 investment could bring in at writing.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EMA$68.37146$2.93$427.78Quarterly$9,982.02

For investors hunting Canadian dividend stocks, that starting income is attractive. Coverage needs watching, though. Two quarterly payments total $1.47 per share. Against first-half adjusted EPS of $2.06, the payout works out to roughly 71%. That doesn’t look alarming, but it leaves less breathing room than some lower-yield stocks.

Considerations

Higher borrowing costs, storms, unfavourable regulatory rulings or poorly executed capital projects can weaken Emera’s growth. Utilities can also issue equity to help finance investment, creating dilution if total earnings grow faster than earnings per share.

A TFSA can make the income more useful. Eligible dividends and gains held inside a TFSA generally avoid Canadian tax, assuming sufficient contribution room. It can’t make debt cheaper.

Bottom line

Emera offers exactly what investors often want when the economic outlook gets uncomfortable: essential services and a 4%-plus yield. The latest quarter also shows why I wouldn’t stop there.

If Emera can turn its $4 billion annual capital program into 5% to 7% long-term EPS growth without letting financing costs run away, today’s bond-market pressure could eventually become a useful entry point. The dividend is the income. Execution is what has to make it grow.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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