Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TFSA Money: How You Can Easily Triple it in 10 Years or Less

TFSA Money: How You Can Easily Triple it in 10 Years or Less

Buying some fundamentally strong growth and dividend stocks at a bargain could help TFSA investors triple their money in the next 10 years or less.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
Glass piggy bank

Image source: Getty Images

The broader market correction has intensified in June, as the main TSX market gauge just posted its biggest weekly losses in more than two years in the week ended on June 17. Notably, the TSX Composite Index fell 6.6% last week, with a selloff across sectors. Consistently rising inflation in the U.S. and Canada is forcing central banks to aggressively raise key interest rates.

The ongoing stock market selloff

While these monetary policy moves could likely bring down inflation in the coming months or quarters, they have triggered fears about a looming recession — taking a big toll on investors’ sentiments. Nonetheless, uncertain times like these give new investors an opportunity to enter the market to meet their goals of building wealth in the long term.

In this article, let’s explore how TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) investors can take advantage of the recent stock market selloff to get outstanding returns and easily triple their portfolios in the next decade or less.

How investors can easily triple TFSA money

TFSA helps taxpayers systematically save their money and invest in various asset classes to earn tax-free returns on their investments. While most TFSA holders might be new to stock investing, they still can multiply their hard-earned savings by buying fundamentally strong stocks when they’re cheap and holding them for the long term.

Most long-term TFSA investors might initially find it difficult to choose the right stocks to buy at the right time. However, in times like these, when stocks across sectors have fallen steeply irrespective of their fundamentals and future growth potential, it becomes easier to pick stocks to buy.

TFSA investors should buy fundamentally strong stocks

For example, BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) stock has seen 43% value erosion in 2022 so far, despite consistently beating analysts’ bottom line expectations for the last four quarters in a row. While the recent growth trend in its total revenue might not look very impressive at first, the company reported a turnaround in its QNX business in the February quarter with another record for its design-related revenue. This was one of the factors that helped BB post positive operating cash flow and surprise net profit for the quarter. But the recent tech meltdown continues to drive its stock downward.

Moreover, BlackBerry’s growing efforts to develop advanced technological solutions for futuristic mobility could help it become one of the key suppliers in the automotive space. Given all these positive factors, its stock looks really cheap that has the potential to triple TFSA investors’ money in the next decade or less.

Also, many fundamentally strong dividend stocks, like Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB), have started looking attractive after a sharp drop in their share prices last week. While investors’ fears about an upcoming recession hurting the demand for energy products drove ENB stock down by 9.4% last week, its stock looks attractive for long-term TFSA investors who wish to generate reliable passive income.

Notably, Enbridge’s robust balance sheet and strong cash flows have helped it consistently increase its dividends for the last 27 years. Overall, buying quality stocks like BlackBerry and Enbridge when they’re cheap could help TFSA investors generate outstanding returns in the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Caution, careful
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Stocks: 1 of the Most Costly Mistakes New Investors Must Avoid!  

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's one of the biggest mistakes to avoid and an excellent tip on maximizing your results when buying Canadian stocks.

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Stocks for Beginners

This Market Dip Is a Real Opportunity!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Everything is down right now, but instead of focusing on losses, investors see the market dip as a real opportunity…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

3 UNDERVALUED TSX Stocks to Buy Amid the Market Correction

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks that look attractive from a valuation perspective.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 2 of the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in This Correction

| Kay Ng

The current market correction provides an excellent opportunity for new investors to buy the best dividend stocks for growing passive…

Read more »

value for money
Stocks for Beginners

3 Insanely Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy in the Market Correction

| Robin Brown

After the market correction, many TSX growth stocks are insanely cheap. Here are three of my favourite bargains to swipe…

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

Precision Drilling (TSX:PD) Stock Falls 25% From the Top: What Should You Do?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Oilfield services stocks have created massive shareholder value since the pandemic.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stable Stocks to Ride Out a Recession

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stable stocks are the perfect buy right now, offering you cheap fundamentals coupled with stable and solid growth…

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

Canadians: Now’s a Great Time to Pick Up Shares of These 2 Top TSX Stocks

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t let the market’s recent volatility keep you on the sidelines. Here are two top TSX stocks to put on…

Read more »