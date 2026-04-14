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If I Had $10,000 to Invest in Canadian Stocks Today, Here’s What I’d Buy

Discover why now is the time to buy stocks. With opportunities arising, learn about stocks to consider for investment.

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Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
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Key Points
  • Investing $10,000 now in stocks like Topicus.com, Shopify, and Power Corporation of Canada presents promising opportunities due to recent dips and long-term growth potential, despite short-term market volatility.
  • Procrastination in investing can lead to significant opportunity costs; seizing current dips to invest in fundamentally strong stocks could yield substantial future returns.

The biggest loss in investment is procrastination. In waiting for the right time, one might lose the opportunity at hand. If you have $10,000 to invest right now, here are some good buying opportunities.

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Source: Getty Images

Canadian stocks to invest $10,000 today

The market opened on a positive note, and many stocks saw a recovery after the sharp dip throughout March and April. While there is no guarantee that the market will remain green, it shows that it’s time to buy the dip before the market recovers.

Topicus.com

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is a buy at its current dip as the company has completed a significant acquisition of a 23.1% stake in Asseco Poland. It is trading near its two-year low as the stock has halved from its $199 peak in July 2025. The reason for the dip was the sudden resignation of the founder of Constellation Software – the parent company of Topicus.com – and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) adoption on traditional software. Topicus.com’s business depends on regular sticky cash flow from the maintenance of traditional software. If AI replaces this software and automates maintenance, it could significantly alter the business landscape of Topicus.com.

However, adoption of AI in certain mission-critical segments remains debatable. Even AI needs monitoring if not maintenance. How AI redefines the software landscape is a work in progress, and Topicus.com is not working in isolation. Its management monitors the changing landscape and could work out ways to thrive.

So far, Topicus.com has been acquiring European software companies and growing its free cash flow. The market has discounted the stock despite a 40% growth in free cash flow in 2025. If its FCF continues to grow for another few years, the stock could see a sharp recovery rally, as it will assure investors that Topicus.com can thrive in the AI world.

Shopify stock

Buying the dip and holding is the best strategy for the seasonal e-commerce stock Shopify (TSX:SHOP). It has shown consistent 30% revenue growth for three consecutive years and a double-digit free cash flow margin.

The market rewarded this consistency by growing its holiday season peaks every year. March-April dips have also increased and now hover around their previous year’s peak. For instance, Shopify stock has dipped 35% from its seasonal peak and is trading near $158–$160, which was the holiday season peak in 2024.

Now is the time to buy the stock and hold it for the long term, as consistent growth will gain more attention in volatile times. Another growth trigger could come from AI-enabled revenue growth as the e-commerce giant introduces several AI tools to help merchants improve their online store performance.

Power Corporation of Canada stock

Investing in tech alone could increase the portfolio risk. Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) will help you diversify your investment in the financial sector, giving you exposure to insurance, wealth management, energy, and private equity. Power holds a majority stake in Great-West Life Co. and IGM Financial, which have exposure to financial companies in North America and Europe. They are also good dividend payers, which helps Power grow its dividends. POW stock increased the 2026 dividend by 9%.

Power depends on private equity and the energy sector for capital gains. The stock has already recovered after falling 14% in 2026, and still has room to grow. It is a stock to buy for both dividend and capital growth.

The opportunity cost of delaying investing

There will be ups and downs, and the above stocks could also fall in the short term. You may see your $10,000 become $9,000. But it is not a loss until you panic sell. Remember why you invested in these stocks, and if that secular growth is intact, the stock will rebound.

If you keep delaying investing, the opportunity cost will be higher. You might have had Shopify on your watchlist since 2023. Had you invested $10,000 even at the 2023 seasonal peak of $70, your money would have more than doubled to $22,368 by now, considering the stock is at its seasonal dip. Delaying investing in Shopify costs you $12,000.

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The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyFool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

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