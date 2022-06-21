Home » Investing » 3 TSX Funds Beginner Investors Should Buy in Bulk

3 TSX Funds Beginner Investors Should Buy in Bulk

These funds are the perfect purchase for investors on the TSX today looking for long-term holds for a discount in this market correction.

Index funds

New investors looking to buy are likely overwhelmed by the TSX today. There are so many companies that continue to drop, but that right there should be a red flag. Investors should be seeking long-term income, and investing in one company in particular is usually filled with risk.

That’s why it’s an excellent idea to get into exchange-traded funds (ETF). These offer you diversification, and that’s a key to investing — especially as a beginner. Today I’m going to provide you with three solid ETFs on the TSX today to buy and hold forever.

VEE

First up, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VEE) is a strong option for those wanting growth from emerging markets around the world. It invests primarily in large-, mid- and small-capitalization stocks of companies in these emerging markets.

This method of investing on the TSX today can offer you substantial growth opportunities, as these emerging markets thrive. Shares are down 14% year to date and up 27% in the last decade. That’s even during today’s market downturn, providing you with a buffer should another market correction happen in the future.

XEF

iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (TSX:XEF) is another strong option for those seeking diversified global income. It looks to create long-term capital growth by attempting to replicate the MSCI EAFE Index. This equity index looks to invest in large- and mid-cap companies across 21 developed countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

Therefore, you currently get access to over 1,500 companies around the world, providing you with a diversified portfolio and long-term growth. Shares are down 18% year to date but up about 50% in the last decade. Again, even after the market correction. Therefore, it’s perfect for long-term holders.

VXC

Finally, Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC) is another strong fund for global diversification, similar to XEF. But in this case, you get access to 2,900 stocks from 46 developed countries, only excluding Canada. Plus, fees are incredibly cheap to get access to this fund.

Shares are down 19% for this company right now but up 69% in just under a decade. So, this provides you with a bit more growth from access to so many companies and countries around the world. Combined with a Canadian equity ETF, you could create an incredibly diverse portfolio set up for stellar long-term growth.

Foolish takeaway

All three of these ETFs are excellent choices during the market correction on the TSX today. They provide you with a diverse set of companies from around the world. That way, when the market rebounds, you will likely see your shares recover far quicker than if you had just stuck to the TSX. But remember, you’re also looking long term. And these ETFs have a proven track record of doing well, even during these market corrections. Held for decades, you could see your shares create enormous returns. This is why I’d buy them up in bulk.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

