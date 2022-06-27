Home » Investing » 5 Investing Hacks to Build a Million-Dollar Portfolio  

5 Investing Hacks to Build a Million-Dollar Portfolio  

Its not difficult to build a million-dollar portfolio. Here are five simple investing hacks that take less than 10 minutes of your day.

Posted by Puja Tayal Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Being a millionaire is easy, but staying a millionaire is tough. It’s not about how much money you make; it’s about how much you save that makes you wealthy. When you talk to self-made rich people, they always have their math on the tip of their fingers. 

For instance, if you ask a business person how to make a million dollars, they will say I have to sell a product to 5,000 people at an after-tax profit of $200. But if you ask an investor, they will say I have to invest $1,500 per month for 20 years at 10% to be a millionaire. 

Five investing hacks

Here are five investing hacks to build a million-dollar portfolio:

  • Start early 
  • Invest daily
  • Automate investments 
  • Reinvest gains 
  • Have a plan B, C, and D

Start investing early 

It is not about timing the market; it’s time in the market that makes you wealthy. The stock market grows with the economy. The rule is simple: buy the dip and sell the rally. It is easier said than done. But if you buy the dip and stay invested for a long time, the market will reward you handsomely. Those who invested in Shares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF (TSX:XIT) in the 2018 United States-China trade war downturn are still seeing 80% in profit, even though the ETF fell 40% from its September 2021 high. That is the power of staying in the market. 

The technology sector saw a selloff from interest rate hikes. But that has not dampened its long-term growth. Start investing early, so you can give the market time to grow your money. Warren Buffett started investing at age 12 and has been in the market for 90 years. You are already late, so start now. 

Invest daily

This hack reminds me of an inspirational quote by Martin Luther King Jr.: “If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl. But whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”

Make it a habit to invest daily or weekly. You will be amazed at the math. If you invest $50 a day for the next 20 years at a 10% interest rate, you will have close to $1.1 million by the end of the term. But every day is not Christmas. Some days, you might invest only $5; some days, you might invest $200. The important thing is to keep investing. I will later tell you how you can increase your daily investment from $50 to $100. (P.S. You can also invest your income tax refund.)

This daily investment can be across different stocks. Some stocks might make 30% annual gains, while some might lose money. The goal is to get your average annual portfolio return to 10%. Even when you retire, do not stop investing daily. 

Automate your investments

Investing daily can be a hassle, and you might stop after some point. You can overcome this by automating your investments. Like your company deducts your pension contribution, automate an investment deduction into your savings account from your paycheque.

You can invest in the market ETF, dividend-paying stock or a stock with a long-term uptrend like Descartes Systems. It has generated over 20% average annual return in the last 10 years. 

Reinvesting gains 

Remember when I said I’d tell you how to increase your daily savings? Here it is. If you invested in a dividend stock like BCE, you can use the dividend money to buy growth stocks. If you made a significant gain on a growth stock, book profits. Reinvest some of this profit in dividend stocks or low-risk debt funds. I do not believe in reinvesting all profits from the stock market. Spend some and reinvest some. 

Always have a plan B, C, and D 

The stock market is a risky business. Be prepared for your original financial plan to fail at times of uncertainty. Hence, have a backup plan for emergencies and contingency. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends DESCARTES SYS.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in Volatile Markets

| Vineet Kulkarni

Sitting on cash? Consider these three TSX stocks for the long term.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Growth Stock That Could Double Your Money in an Economic Recovery

| Puja Tayal

The market downturn is an opportunity to lock growth during the economic recovery. This stock is a blend of value,…

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Stocks for Beginners

2 Safe TSX Stocks for Beginners to Buy in a Market Correction

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These two TSX stocks are still solid long-term buys today, despite the recent market correction.

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Stocks for Beginners

3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy for Terrified Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Motley Fool investors shouldn't be afraid of investing in real estate if they have a long-term growth strategy, but these…

Read more »

Value for money
Stocks for Beginners

Market Correction: A New List of Value Stocks Just for You

| Puja Tayal

The 2022 stock market has been bearish, with tech stocks being the biggest losers. But tables are turning. It's time…

Read more »

Knowledge concept with quote written on wooden blocks
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons Why Inflation Impacts Canadian Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are the three most common ways inflation impacts Canadian stocks, why they're selling off, and when you'll want to…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Stocks for Beginners

2 Growth Stocks New Investors Can Buy on the Dip Today

| Jitendra Parashar

After the recent market correction, many growth stocks look cheap, making it a perfect time for stock market beginners to…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons Cineplex Stock Is a Better Buy Than Air Canada

| Daniel Da Costa

Although both Air Canada and Cineplex stock are ultra-cheap, here's why the entertainment company is a much better investment.

Read more »