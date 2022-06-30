Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Shopify (TSX:SHOP): Why Did it Fall So Violently in 2022?

Shopify (TSX:SHOP): Why Did it Fall So Violently in 2022?

The TSX’s tech phenomenon fell sharply in 2022 due to slowing revenue growth, soaring inflation, and rising interest rates.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
Shopping and e-commerce

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The technology sector was high and mighty in 2019 and 2020 with its 60.2% and 80.3% annualized price return, respectively. It was also the period when Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) rose to become the TSX’s e-commerce software powerhouse.

From a total return of 37.08% in 2018, Shopify’s percentage gains in the next two years were 187.17% and 184.71%. However, the back-to-back feat didn’t sustain, as the yearly return dropped to 21.68% in 2021. On January 5, 2022, Royal Bank of Canada reclaimed the throne from Shopify as the most valuable publicly listed company in Canada.

As of this writing, Shopify’s market capitalization is down to $58.82 billion from $190 billion early this year. Moreover, the share price of $480.70 is 72.4% lower from year-end 2021. Can the tech superstar recover from its violent fall in 2022?

Tech wreck

Shopify’s reign on the TSX seems for good when its market cap rose to nearly $200 billion more than two years ago. Unfortunately, the champion of the digital economy wasn’t spared from the tech wreck. With rising inflation and tightening monetary policies to start 2022, growth-oriented companies fell by the wayside.

The benefit from the low interest rate environment was gone and tech companies relied on debt to fund their growth initiatives. Had you invested $25,000 one year ago, your money would be worth $6,514.72 today. Shopify’s downfall began on February 16, 2022, when management warned of slower revenue growth going forward.

Absence of tailwinds

During the earnings release for Q4 2021, the statement of the tech phenomenon read, “COVID-19 triggered acceleration of e-commerce that spilled into the first half of 2021 in the form of lockdowns and government stimulus will be absent from 2022. There is caution around inflation and consumer spend near term, for the full year.”

In Q1 2022, Shopify incurred a net loss of $1.5 billion as against the net income of $1.3 billion in Q1 2021. Based on estimates by The Globe and Mail, the loss in market value since the start of 2022 is a staggering $155 billion, more or less. With the pandemic threat significantly diminished, consumers’ return to brick and mortar will weaken e-commerce further.

Apart from inflation, the e-commerce space is beset with supply chain issues, if not disruptions. Notwithstanding the measured macro environment, Shopify’s CFO Amy Shapiro said, “The prospects for entrepreneurship and digital commerce are greater now than at any point in our history after two transformational years for the industry, and for Shopify.”

Shapiro expects year-over-year growth to be lower in the first half of 2022 and highest in the fourth quarter. She cited the absence of stimulus payments and expected higher inflation relative to the first half of 2021 as the reasons.

Stay long

Shopify is a TSX30 winner from 2019 to 2021, but its performance in 2022 is far from a winning form. The plunge is too nasty in that the timetable for recovery is uncertain. If you still own Shopify, the rest of the year could be more painful. The only option is to stay long and hope the rebound comes sooner rather than later.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify.

More on Tech Stocks

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks Worth Buying Today

| Jed Lloren

With the volatility of the stock market, many investors continue to avoid growth stocks. However, here are three stocks worth…

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Down 80% From Record Highs, Is Shopify Stock Undervalued Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify is among the worst-performing stocks on the TSX in 2022. The selloff surrounding growth stocks has dragged Shopify lower…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

Could Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) Stock Hit $50 in 2022?

| Sneha Nahata

The significant selloff in Lightspeed stock seems unwarranted, especially as the company has multiple growth catalysts and is delivering robust…

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

Fantastically Cheap TSX Tech Stocks

| Kay Ng

Investors should benefit from buying cheap tech stocks that are growing their profits in this market correction.

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

2 Quality Growth Stocks Breathe Life Into the Tech Sector

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The battered technology sector has been advancing lately thanks to two quality growth stocks with pricing powers.

Read more »

clock time
Tech Stocks

Now’s the Time to Load Up the TFSA With These 2 Top TSX Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top TSX stocks that long-term growth investors may not want to give up on, especially at these…

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Recovers 30% From its 3-Year Lows: Should You Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Shopify stock: Should you buy the dip or wait for more weakness?

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

What Market Correction? 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks That Are on the Rise

| Nicholas Dobroruka

I don’t think it will be long before these two Canadian tech stocks are back to delivering market-crushing returns.

Read more »