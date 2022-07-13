Home » Investing » 2 TSX Stocks I’m Never Selling

2 TSX Stocks I’m Never Selling

Are you looking for stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are two stocks I’m very bullish on!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Investors should think of positions as stocks that they have no intention of selling. Taking this sort of mindset will help you to see your investment thesis through, even during tougher market periods. At the end of the day, you’re buying a business, and it’s important for business owners to believe in the companies they own. I try to keep this sort of mindset when it comes to my own portfolio. Admittedly, it’s a lot easier to keep this mindset in mind with the stocks I’m much more bullish on.

With that in mind, here are two TSX stocks I’m never selling.

A growth stock in my portfolio

If there’s one growth stock in my portfolio that I would never sell, it’s Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP). I believe that this company still has an incredible growth runway ahead because of the potential within the e-commerce industry.

Around the world, e-commerce sales have increased dramatically over the past few years. In the United Kingdom, e-commerce sales represent about a third of all retail sales. In the United States, it represents about 13% of all retail sales. It’s projected that the global e-commerce industry could grow by 50% over the next four years.

Shopify is poised to benefit from this massive and emerging industry. It has established itself as a leading player, providing a platform and many of the tools necessary for merchants to operate online stores. Shopify is very attractive, because it offers a variety of packages, allowing merchants to choose a solution which meets their specific needs. Because of this, Shopify has managed to attract first-time entrepreneurs and large-cap enterprises as customers.

Shopify is also led by its founder-CEO Tobi Lütke. Historically, founder-led companies tend to outperform companies led by non-founders. In addition, Lütke holds a large ownership stake in the company. This suggests that he’s willing to be rewarded based on Shopify’s performance. It also signals to investors, that the company’s interests are align with that of the shareholders.

It’s no secret that Shopify stock has struggled immensely over the past year. However, I’m still a big believer in this stock and I have no intention of selling it.

A top dividend stock

Dividend investors may be interested to learn that I have no plans to sell any of my Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) shares. The Canadian banking industry is one of the most influential industries in the country. Of the eight largest companies in Canada, four of them are banks.

The reason I like Bank of Nova Scotia is because of its focus on international growth. The company has positioned itself as a true competitor within the Pacific Alliance. This is a region that includes the countries of Chile, Columbia, Mexico, and Peru. Economists believe that the economy in this region could grow faster than that of Canada and the United States over the coming years. This is supported by Bank of Nova Scotia’s latest earnings presentation, where it reported that company growth was mainly driven by its international business segment.

It also doesn’t hurt that Bank of Nova Scotia offers a very reliable dividend to investors. It has been paying shareholders a portion of its earnings in each of the past 189 years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA.

More on Investing

Canadian Dollars
Investing

The Top TSX Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $5,000 just sitting there, I would highly recommend considering any of these three TSX stocks during this…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 ETFs to Take Advantage of the Currently Discounted Markets

| Adam Othman

If you are unsure about finding the right discounted stock in the current rough and uncertain markets, you can bet…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Investing

2 Real Estate Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks give investors low-risk exposure to global real estate.

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks for TFSA Investors as Recession Fears Rise

| Vineet Kulkarni

Did you make your TFSA contribution of 2022?

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

How to Invest in the Stock Market Amid a Recession

| Aditya Raghunath

A recession is inevitable. So, how do you invest during times of uncertainty and extreme volatility?

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

No-Sweat Option: Earn Passive Income to Deal With 7.7% Inflation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can prevent the value of their money from eroding due to rising inflation by creating passive income from their…

Read more »

consider the options
Investing

Bank of Canada Raises Rates by 1%: What Now?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Interest rates are rising, as the Bank of Canada tries to tackle inflation. Keep an eye on Canadian Natural Resources…

Read more »

grow dividends
Investing

Dollarama: 1 of the Few Canadian Stocks to Buy That Can Benefit From Inflation

| Daniel Da Costa

As inflation continues to surge in Canada and the U.S., Dollarama is easily one of the best Canadian stocks to…

Read more »