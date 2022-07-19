3 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy With $25 Right Now

If you’re a Motley Fool investor not wanting to spend too much, keep it simple. Choose these three TSX stocks for solid growth at a great price.

Simple. Easy. Effortless. These are words that don’t seem to describe the TSX today. TSX stocks continue to drop in this market, with small increases being followed by more drops. Yet as Motley Fool investors may already be aware, this isn’t how the market performs on the whole.

For long-term investors, it’s actually one of the best times to invest — especially in some strong long-term holds. And there are some TSX stocks that are so cheap, even under $25, that are simple and easy picks. So, let’s look at a few no-brainer buys for investors right now.

Healthcare

Stocks involved in the healthcare sector are some of the best buys among TSX stocks. We’ve learned because of the pandemic that healthcare is more than just necessary. It’s crucial. This makes TSX stocks within this industry a simple buy.

But not all healthcare stocks are alike. You want something stable if you’re going to make a simple choice. So, if you want an easy pick, I’d go with NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN). This company owns healthcare real estate around the world, with a wide range of property types. And with long lease agreements and high occupancies, it’s the perfect buy for Motley Fool investors.

Shares of the stock trade at $12.70 — down 5.2% year to date as of writing. Trading at 6.99 times earnings, it’s incredibly cheap and offers a dividend yield of 6.37%.

Clean energy

Another great long-term option among TSX stocks is Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP)(NASDAQ:BLDP). Ballard is set to boom in the next decade and beyond with the move to renewable energy. But unlike other electric vehicle-related companies, Ballard serves every other type of vehicle.

Its hydrogen fuel cell systems operate in trains, marine systems, subway cars, and more. There is an endless supply of products that need these systems in the years to come, leaving the company with a huge opportunity for growth.

Shares of Ballard are down 52% among TSX stocks, trading at just $9 per share year to date.

Industrials

Finally, industrial TSX stocks are a solid defensive play right now. Industrials will continue to grow, even with the TSX down today. The fall is more related to their relationship with e-commerce companies. However, industrials are related to so much more than that. From assembly lines to warehouses, these companies don’t take much upkeep and merely rake in cash.

That’s what makes Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSX:SMU.UN) such a great buy. You get a steal on the TSX today and can look forward to a major rebound once the bear market ends. Shares trade at about $17 as of writing — down 27% on the TSX today. And while they trade at 2.36 times earnings, you can pick up this steal and lock in a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Foolish takeaway

It’s understandable that Motley Fool investors want cheap TSX stocks in this volatile market. But don’t stay out of it completely. If you want defensive plays, then these three investments are the perfect choices. You’ll get superior growth in the next few years, with industries that are due to recover far sooner than many of their counterparts.